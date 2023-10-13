Joy Bauer Just Made Microwave Apple Pie & It Couldn’t Be Easier

This fall favorite is ready in just 5 minutes.

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Whether you’ve visited your local apple orchard or purchased a bag of fresh apples at your grocer, chances are you’re looking for simple, tasty apple recipes. From Apple Cinnamon Muffins and Fried Apple Pie Rolls to Miso Apple Bars and Apple Dutch Baby Pancake, there is just something about the sweet smell of apples and spices baking that is irresistible.

If you want the smell and taste of apple pie without all the fuss—and want it now—you may want to try Joy Bauer’s recipe on Instagram for Microwave Apple Pie. “It’s made with just a few simple ingredients in a matter of minutes,” Bauer, a registered dietitian and expert on the Today Show, says in her reel. “It’s easy to prep and really perfect for those spontaneous dessert cravings. I’d say it’s good to the core.”

To make it, all you need is an apple, brown sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch and cinnamon graham crackers—and about 5 minutes.

In her reel, Bauer explains, “I dice an apple, leaving the skin on for extra fiber, and mix it with brown sugar, cinnamon and a cornstarch slurry. Microwave for a couple of minutes to get it ooey and gooey, and crumble in cinnamon grahams to mimic that classic crave-worthy crust.”

This recipe has got more going on with it besides just taste and simplicity, though. Apples are loaded with disease-fighting nutrients, including fiber and antioxidants. And research suggests that regularly eating apples may help protect your heart, support brain health, reduce risk of cancer and lower your risk of type 2 diabetes.

And, did you know that cinnamon also has some health benefits? Since it’s loaded with antioxidants, it helps fight chronic inflammation in the body. And it’s been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels, too.

Ready to try it out? Bauer’s recipe gives you all the details, including ingredient amounts and steps. And if you need to avoid gluten, there’s no need to avoid this recipe. Simply use gluten-free cinnamon graham crackers.

