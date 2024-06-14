The journey of dogs inside metro Detroit shelters — and the people striving to save them

Medical technician Celeste Jones, 25, of River Rouge, gets kisses from a pit bull-mix puppy that had received vaccinations needed before adoption availability at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn on April 3, 2024.

The silver-coated pit bull-mix puppy looked to be about 9 months old. He was wandering loose near Henry Ford Community College at Evergreen and Ford Roads in Dearborn. It was mid-March.

He had a friendly disposition and unwavering trust of humans, which enabled a driver to coax him into the car, taking him to what would hopefully be a brighter future.

If his friendliness sealed his fate, her fear could seal hers.

She is a brindled-coated female pit bull mix, estimated to be about 15 months old. By February, she had been living loose for at least a year around the Ford Rouge Complex off Rotunda Drive in Dearborn. Various workers there told animal rescuers they had spotted her darting around the site when she was as young as 2 months old. Some people would leave food for her. Sometimes, she trailed them for a bit, but she never got close or let them touch her.

Across town in Westland was an injury-plagued female gray and white pit bull mix thought to have been struck by a car before rescuers got to her. Her middle age and healthy weight indicate she had an owner — once. Now, positive for heartworm disease, it is a long shot that she'll find a home again.

These dogs are three of the 6.3 million animals each year that land in U.S. animal shelters, split nearly 50/50 between dogs and cats, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In most of those shelters, staff and volunteers medically treat, behaviorally assess and care for the animals, all while seeking people who will give the animals a better life in a permanent home. Sometimes, it doesn't work out for the animal, who might be too ill or aggressive for adoption, and must be euthanized.

This story follows the journeys of three dogs in two different shelters: Two dogs at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn and one at the Michigan Humane Westland shelter. It tells the dogs' stories: how they got there and where they are going. It looks through the eyes and the hearts of the people dedicated to helping them, and of those adopters who take a chance on them.

“We lose a lot of sleep, but it's helpful knowing you did everything you can for an animal," said Lindsay Culp Owens, foster coordinator at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. "When they were with us, they were safe, they were warm, they were fed and they had nice people handling them for those last weeks of their lives — if they do have to be euthanized. Even if they’re long-term dogs who have to stay with us until they’re adopted, whether that’s two weeks or two years, we can keep them mentally sound and their life as happy as possible."

Entering the shelter

Why follow the journey of dogs and not cats? Believe it or not, "dogs are a hard sell," said Gabi Austin, manager of shelter medicine at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

"A lot of people have breed-ownership restrictions in their cities," Austin said. "Melvindale, for instance, has a bully (pit bull) ban."

While many strays are pit bull mixes, the shelters have plenty of other types of dogs, including some purebreds that would sell for thousands of dollars from a breeder.

But another obstacle to adoption is that dogs require more time, care and cost than cats, which gives many people pause. Group classes to train a dog can cost $150 and it is a time commitment. Annual vaccinations can run hundreds of dollars, and monthly heartworm prevention and flea and tick medications run into several hundred dollars a year. The bigger the dog, the higher the cost.

"In this current state of animal welfare, it’s very difficult to find homes for medium- and large-breed dogs," said Cory Keller, CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. "It’s a huge financial responsibility and people are really conscious these days about where their money is going."

Keller said the shelter sees more animals arrive in a state of "passive neglect." That means people can’t afford such basics as grooming, which can run $100 for a small-breed dog, he said.

Michigan Humane Society’s Cruelty Investigators Rafel Pouncy, left, and Myron Golden visit with a poodle that they found after a cruelty complaint was made, at the Michigan Humane Society in Detroit on Feb. 13, 2024.

"So we’re seeing more neglect with lots of small dogs this year that have been severely matted where we had to shave them down," Keller said. "That’s a concern. I go back then to look at the economy and it’s usually directly linked.”

Keller said nearly half the dogs the shelter takes in are strays. The other half are animals abandoned by their owners, with just a few owner-surrendered animals as part of that. As the cost to care for animals rises, like everything else in this economy, Keller said estimates suggest a 6% increase this year in animal intake at rescues and shelters across the nation. Friends for Animals typically takes in about 2,500 animals a year, so it expects about 150 more this year.

Shelters are already seeing the overflow. On June 10, Taylor Animal Shelter announced on Facebook that the shelter was at capacity and could no longer intake animals. Likewise, Keller said on June 11 that the Friends for Animals shelter in Dearborn is over capacity. With a lack of kennel space, it must house animals in get-acquainted rooms.

"We are seeing a surge of stray animals in Dearborn along with people getting evicted or being homeless and can no longer care for their pets," Keller said.

Through June 11, Friends for Animals has adopted out a total of 737 animals this year: 497 cats and 240 dogs. The typical adoption fee for dogs above 20 pounds and over 6 months old is $150, but the shelter is at capacity with 55 dogs in house, 29 of which are available for adoption. So it has cut the fee to $50.

At both shelters, people must fill out an adoption form, but, to reduce the barriers to adoption, home inspections are not required. The staff goes on instinct in sizing up a good pet owner. They talk to the person to find the best fit for both the person and the animal. Since Keller became CEO of Friends for Animals in March 2023, he has pushed shelter staff to have an ongoing relationship with adopters to ensure the best outcome for the adopter and animal.

"We're there to be a resource," Keller said. "It’s not just one-and-done and we’ll never see you again. We want to be a part of the story with you. If you come down on hard times because you can’t afford food one month, 'We’ve got your back; here’s food.' ”

Good Samaritan helps

When animals arrive at the Friends for Animals' Dearborn shelter, Austin administers syringe feedings to some, vaccinations and wound care to others, regular grooming and even medical baths to the rest. She was there when the silver puppy arrived on March 20.

"He was pretty relaxed in the room and took some treats," she recalled, speaking to the Free Press on April 3 as she stroked the puppy that day in preparation to give him another necessary vaccine. He turned his hazel eyes up adoringly at her and showed little reaction to the poke of the shot. "Some dogs pace and pant," Austin noted.

Medical technician Celeste Jones, 25, of River Rouge, holds a pit bull-mix puppy while medical team manager Gabi Austin, 26, of Dearborn, administers his vaccinations needed before adoption availability at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn on April 3, 2024.

The driver who rescued this dog near the Henry Ford Community College campus was an elderly woman. She kept the pup for a few days while she searched on social media for an owner and posted flyers around the neighborhood. When she came up empty, she turned to Friends for Animals, said Kelsey Wynn, assistant director of operations.

"She was very invested in helping him find his home and, if not, placing him in the best hands possible. She said, 'If that’s not the adopter, that’s you guys.’ I think that’s a really powerful statement," Wynn said.

Friends for Animals had been operating from a small shelter located on Greenfield Road for nearly 27 years until Feb. 5, when it completed its move to a new 16,000-square-foot facility on Reckinger Road, about 2 miles north of the old shelter, said Elaine Greene, COO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. It has more space and such amenities as meet-and-greet rooms for adopters and animals and state-of-the-art air systems to reduce odor and the spread of disease.

Animal admissions specialist Emily Lane, 25, of Wyandotte, helps a pit bull mix puppy back to his kennel after going to see a veterinarian to be neutered in preparation for adoption on March 28, 2024. “We don’t have an in-unit vet and there’s a huge lack of vets in the community," said Cory Keller, CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. "That’s been very difficult for us — finding appointments for spay and neuter. That backlogs us, meaning that animals have to stay in our care longer.”

All of it reduces stress on the animals, and stress is a big contributor to illness, Greene said. She said the average number of days in the shelter until adoption for a dog is 22 and for cats 27.

The daily routine

Keish Ridner arrives at the facility each weekday at 8 a.m. to lead the care for the dogs. Ridner is the kennel team leader. She turns on the lights and a radio, set to soothing, classical music, and starts the morning ritual going down the row of dogs: There is Jenni, a beautiful 1-year-old Husky; Lillian, a vivacious 1-year-old black-and-white Labrador Retriever mix; Gonzo, an inquisitive 1-year-old chocolate and white pit bull mix; and Fairy, a quiet and sweet 8-month-old Shepherd mix, among others. Ridner and her team clean the kennels, feed and walk the dogs.

Each kennel has blankets, sparse bedding and a water bowl on a concrete floor. A container with treats is attached to the top for people greeting the dogs. It's a clean and safe environment, but hardly the quiet and comfortable home that Ridner envisions one day for each of her buddies there.

Ridner does some behavior work with the dogs and keeps dogs kenneled near other dogs that don't elevate stress. She's been working in shelters, first as a volunteer, since age 11. At 25, she said it is all she has ever wanted to do.

"I still love everything about it," Ridner said. "I love, specifically, what I do with intake because some of the really shut-down dogs, I love to work with those dogs and turn them around and to see them become a new dog by the time they get adopted."

Both Friends for Animals and Michigan Humane Westland adopt out all of the animals that qualify — meeting the definition in the shelter world of a no-kill facility. If an animal is too ill, injured or aggressive to safely be adopted and put into the community, however, then tough decisions must be made, including euthanasia.

Animal admissions specialist Emily Lane, 25, of Wyandotte, helps a pit bull mix puppy out of a van after going to see a veterinarian to be neutered in preparation for adoption on March 28, 2024.

When a stray animal is brought into the shelter, either by animal control or good Samaritans, the intake process is similar at both Friends for Animals and Michigan Humane shelters. The staff checks for an embedded microchip, usually located between the dog's shoulder blades. If the animal had an owner, that person's contact information should be registered with the microchip company. If there is no chip or identification, the dog goes on a stray hold for four days, Wynn said. If there is a chip with traceable contact information, the stray hold is seven days.

During the hold, the staff will medically and behaviorally assess the animal and administer vaccines. The dog must also be neutered or spayed before becoming available for adoption. From the time of intake to the time the dog is available for adoption, assuming the animal is healthy, could be two to three weeks or longer.

“We don’t have an in-unit vet and there’s a huge lack of vets in the community," Keller said, a growing problem as the number of pets rises. "That’s been very difficult for us — finding appointments for spay and neuter. That backlogs us, meaning that animals have to stay in our care longer.”

A veterinarian neuters a cat at the Michigan Humane Society in Detroit on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. “We don’t have an in-unit vet and there’s a huge lack of vets in the community," said Cory Keller, CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, a growing problem as the number of pets rises. "That’s been very difficult for us — finding appointments for spay and neuter. That backlogs us, meaning that animals have to stay in our care longer.”

A whiteboard hangs on a wall at the Friends for Animals shelter near its intake area, its sole purpose is to give the anonymous stray dogs a sense of identity and dignity. Dozens of names are scribbled across it: Yolo, Milk Bone, Mr. Toe Beans, Lovebug, Natasha Leone and Ranger Rick to name a few. The intake staff assigns a stray animal a moniker and never uses the same name twice in the same year, Culp said.

On March 20, the silver puppy got a name: Subaru.

Subaru hits the town

Shortly after his intake, Subaru's docile nature and youthful good looks won him a day on the town with Nicole Rivera and Laura Penabad, both of Ann Arbor. The women volunteered to do the Friends for Animals Doggy Day Out program.

Nicole Rivera, of Ann Arbor, walks Subaru near the Detroit RiverWalk on March 31, 2024, as part of his Doggy Day Out of the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit shelter in Dearborn.

In the program, people can check out a dog for the day to go on a hike or visit pet stores or snuggle on their couch. The idea is for the dog to spend time outside of the shelter, which lowers stress, Wynn said. It promotes adoptable dogs in the community, too. For people who may not be able to adopt a dog, it is a chance to improve the life of a homeless pup.

"Most of our Doggy Day Out humans have repeatedly come back," Wynn said. "Dogs come back sleepy and happy."

So puppy Subaru climbed into the Subaru vehicle the women drove on March 31 for a day of fun. The women took him for a walk along the Detroit riverfront, to some shops and then topped off the day with a "pup cup" — an espresso-sized cup of whipped cream for dogs — from Starbucks in Dearborn.

Subaru enjoying a PupCup at the Starbucks on Oakman Boulevard and Michigan Avenue in Dearborn as part of his Doggy Day Out of the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit shelter on March 31, 2024, with Nicole Rivera and Laura Penabad, both of Ann Arbor.

"The way he was looking at things and the way he was looking at us, you could tell he was enjoying being out and grateful for the experience. He took his time with the pup cup, like ‘I don’t want this to be over,' " Rivera said. "He was the sweetest, most gentle soul I ever met. He was such good company.”

The women have two cats and a dog, otherwise they might have surrendered to the mighty temptation to adopt Subaru that day, they said.

“We’re definitely going to keep doing this, it was an amazing experience," Penabad added. "We talked about making shirts because people would say, 'What a cute dog.’ We’d say, 'He’s available.' I feel the exposure is really good."

Meet Avery, a special case

As Subaru thrived, the female pit bull mix brought in by animal control from the Rouge site has struggled. She had been in the shelter for 106 days as of June 11.

The shelter staff called her Avery. She lives in an area away from the general population of dogs. Here, classical music is piped in all day. The kennels come with a front space with a door separating a back area where Avery can retreat if she gets uncomfortable with too many humans around. A black male dog occupies a kennel next to Avery. He belonged to a homeless man who needed medical help and could no longer care for the animal. That dog's destiny lies in the court system now to determine his custody.

With dogs like these, every bit of progress is a win. The first few days in the shelter, Avery cowered in the rear of her kennel. But after about six days, Wynn said Avery was falling asleep in the front, in the presence of people, "which was big."

It took another 20 days for Avery to allow people inside her kennel with her. On April 3, Avery hung back as volunteer Ken Gablow sat in the front of her kennel, tossing her treats. Gablow, who had worked at the shelter in 2011, now volunteers there. Since March, he has been coming nearly every day to spend 90 minutes with Avery. He reads, feeds and talks to her and he's willing to keep coming, "for as long as she needs it. Until she gets adopted.”

Gablow isn't the only one to visit Avery. Wynn said some of the workers at the Rouge will stop by to see her.

"Hopefully, she’ll let me touch her and put a leash around her or something like that one day," Gablow said. "So that she sees that people are safe and she can be comfortable around people.”

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit volunteer Ken Gablow sits in the cage with Avery on March 21, 2024. She is a 1-year-old pit bull mix rescued from the streets near the Ford Rouge Complex. Because she has never had human contact, she has an extreme fear of people. Gablow sits with her to try to help her overcome her fear so that she might be adopted one day.

Patience and persistance required

Wynn said it is a lot of work to undo a year of no human socialization in a dog such as Avery. It will be a longer timeline than a typical stray before she is adoptable.

"If it's something we realize we can’t offer her, we have partners that we reach out to — rescues — if we’re not able to improve her quality of life or she’s not making progress," Wynn said.

Rescues are foster-based organizations in a household setting, Wynn said. They are experienced in handling troubled dogs and they have trainers on staff to work in a more regular one-on-one basis with the animal. But Wynn isn't ready to give up on Avery.

"This one is one of our harder undertakings, but we have seen success in dogs that are strays and shut down," Wynn said. "There’s actually another dog that we have on-site that was from a similar situation, similar area. She is very shy and undersocialized. But we are able to leash her now and we are able to walk her. I think she’s getting spayed next week to go up for adoption."

That dog, named Mrs. Puff, was adopted on April 25.

Paige's mysterious past indicates she was a pet

At Michigan Humane Westland, which sits off of Newburgh Road, a 5-year-old white and gray female pit bull mix who they call Paige frolics on the floor, playing with staff, who try to keep her from getting too rambunctious because she's sick. She has heartworm, a serious disease, usually spread by mosquitos, where foot-long worms live in the heart, lungs and blood vessels of the affected animal. It can cause severe lung disease, heart failure and damage to organs, according to the American Heartworm Society.

Paige has a past as mysterious as that of Subaru and Avery. In fact, the shelters typically do not know the history of three-fourths of the animals they take in. In this case, some witnesses reported in late March having seen Paige along Hines Drive in Westland, said AnnMarie Chamberlain, spokeswoman for Michigan Humane. They thought a car had hit her, Chamberlain said.

Paige, a female pit bull mix, gives a big kiss to veterinary assistant Emily Kline, 35, of Garden City, while AnnMarie Chamberlain and Dr. Bridget Garrity, DVM, look on at Michigan Humane Society in Westland on April 11, 2024. Paige is receiving heartworm treatment and has hip dysplasia from being hit by a car.

Animal control brought Paige to the shelter on March 26, Chamberlain said. The intake staff found a microchip in her and placed her on a seven-day stray hold, she said.

“She was likely somebody’s pet at some point," Chamberlain said. "She’s not emaciated, she’s a fairly healthy weight, so at least somebody was feeding her at some point.”

Another clue to Paige's past is she was spayed, further indication that she had likely been someone's pet, Chamberlain said. She had a slight limp from hip dysplasia, a facial scar and facial swelling, but no clear signs of being hit by a car.

Adoption hurdles with heartworm?

Michigan Humane has in-house veternarians and vet clinics for the public. Besides the Westland shelter, it has a shelter in Detroit, an adoption center at the Petco in Sterling Heights and a farm in Clarkston. Through June 11, it has adopted out 1,954 total animals this year: 848 dogs, 1,029 cats and 77 other animals, Chamberlain said. At the Westland location, there have been 661 animals adopted: 329 dogs and 294 cats, the rest are other animals such as rabbits. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $100 and for puppies is $300.

In Westland, Dr. Bridget Garrity is the in-house veterinarian. It's April 3, Paige's stray hold is up and Garrity sits on the floor in the shelter stroking Paige, explaining to a Free Press reporter that she would likely go up for adoption in a few weeks after she has started medication to treat her heartworm. Garrity said most people are not deterred from adoption when they learn a dog has heartworm because Michigan Humane pays for the treatment and it has a high success rate.

Dr. Bridget Garrity and veterinary assistant Emily Kline, 35, of Garden City, look over X-rays of Paige, a female pit bull mix, for her heartworm treatment at Michigan Humane Society in Westland on April 11, 2024.

Paige's age is also not a problem because some people prefer older, low-key dogs that are housebroken, Garrity said.

"A dog like this does well for that because some of those 1-year-old dogs are very, very high energy and they make you tired just looking at them," Garrity said. "But Paige is going to be a great cuddle buddy."

Garrity has worked at Michigan Humane for 14 years. She has seen adopters eagerly take home a pet and, despite being counseled on what to expect, some return the animal a few days later. It's a problem Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit sees also.

“You thought that the dog was going to come magically trained and be a perfectly well-behaved dog, and a lot of times they need a little help with training," Garrity said. "That can be overwhelming if you’ve got a lot of other things going on. I don’t think people always realize that part about adopting."

Garrity is also the first one to see a new animal and make the medical assessment. She has taken some animals home with her if they need round-the-clock care to survive. There are others she could not save. Garrity said she could make a lot more money in private practice and see a lot less heartache, but she chooses to stay.

“I do it for the animals," Garrity said. "It’s really heartwarming to know that I can be the person who can advocate for the animals when they don’t have an owner in their corner. While some of it is really sad and really hard to know things that have happened to animals or been done to animals, there are big wins for us. Sometimes that just fills your emotional cup back up. I don’t know Paige’s history at all. But she’s why I keep doing this job ... I look at Paige … this little face.”

'To give them a home'

Back at the Friends for Animals shelter, Subaru had been to a couple of adoption events with no takers. But his luck would change on April 13 when newlyweds Rosa and Andrew Rozman, of Allen Park, walked through the doors.

"We were kind of just visiting the shelter and seeing if we were ready to get a dog together, and when we met him and he jumped into our laps, it felt right," Rosa Rozman said. "He needed a good home and he was the one for us.”

Subaru, a pit bull-mix puppy, in his new home with Andrew and Rosa Rozman, of Allen Park, who adopted him from the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit shelter on April 13, 2024. The couple wanted to adopt instead of buy a purebred because there are so many dogs in shelters who need a home. Subaru’s new name is now Rocket.

Andrew Rozman said the couple wanted to adopt rather than buy a purebred because there are so many dogs in shelters who need a good home. The couple renamed Subaru. He is now called Rocket, Andrew Rozman said, adding, “We are very blessed to have him as a part of our family.”

Jacob Andrews, of Farmington Hills, and his fiance, Olivia Hayes, knew within "about 10 seconds" of meeting Paige that she was the dog they wanted. Here they are on April 15, 2024 adopting Paige from Michigan Humane Westland.

On April 15, Paige also found a family. Jacob Andrews, of Farmington Hills, and his fiance, Olivia Hayes, knew within "about 10 seconds" of meeting Paige that she was the dog they wanted, Andrews told the Free Press.

"I wanted a dog that was older and less likely to be adopted in the first place, just to give them a home. A 5-year-old and one who has heartworm and is a pit bull is not very likely to be adopted, at least not by someone who is a good person," Andrews said. "I wanted to give her a place where she’s comfortable and people who love her."

Andrews said Paige is doing well and had her final heartworm treatment on May 6.

Finding help for Avery

But, as of June 11, the staff has not succeeded in finding placement for Avery or getting her on a leash, Wynn said.

"She panics, defecates on herself and tries to retreat," Wynn said. "Even when offered an open kennel door, she will not leave her kennel and retreats to the corner."

Still, Avery remains frightened of people even as staff and volunteers continue to work with her, Wynn said. The Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is now searching for a rehabilitation facility to get Avery more help. The goal is that one day she will be a candidate for adoption.

Avery, a female pit bull that was brought in by animal control from the River Rouge plant site, has struggled at the shelter, shying away from people, a leash or touch at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn on April 3, 2024. “If it's something we realize we can’t offer her, we have partners that we reach out to — rescues — if we’re not able to improve her quality of life or she’s not making progress," said Kelsey Wynn, assistant director of operations.

After all, at both shelters the belief is that all the dogs need a good home and people need good dogs, too.

"Everybody wants companionship whether it’s with another person or having an animal that really does give you that connection and that unconditional love," Keller said. "We all want it, and that’s what we’re here to provide.”

