Shoppers say this flowy top 'looks very expensive' — and it's on sale for as low as $17

At this time of year, our shopping lists are crowded with comfy sandals, swimsuits and cover ups. While we can't wait to lounge by the pool or walk on the shore, the part of our vacay wardrobes that needs a little attention is the dressy-casual category — we have to look good after a day at the beach! For such a situation, we've stumbled upon a sassy little number: the Jouica Chiffon Tank Top and it's on sale for as low $17.

Jouica Jouica Chiffon Tank Top $17 $26 Save $9 Made with lightweight chiffon, this top has two layers so you don't have to worry about a camisole. $17 at Amazon

This flowy top is way more elegant than your average summer tank — it's classy. Made with lightweight chiffon, it's breezy enough for summer brunch but chic enough to wear it to a candle-lit dinner. That's one reason more than 2,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating — and a lot of them say this top 'looks very expensive.'

"When you wear it the look is very polished and elegant," shared a happy shopper. "I am really pleased with the elegant look this top has -you can dress it up or dress them down but honestly it is really pretty and looks very expensive."

The chiffon also drapes nicely creating a flattering silhouette that's both feminine and comfortable. It also doesn't cling which makes it great for throwing shade where we want it, according to shoppers.

"I love this top!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I bought it to wear at my son's wedding in 2 weeks. It fits perfectly and covers my big belly while not making me look fat."

"Was completely thrilled with it," raved another five-star fan. "Covered my round tum tum, paired perfect with the skirt I wore it with. Fit was great and it flowed beautifully for a very slimming and classy look."

More than 2,000 savvy shoppers rave about this 'flattering' summer blouse. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have ever found yourself having to fuss with undergarments to get comfortable in a summer top, shoppers say you don't have to worry about that with this tank.

"You do not need to wear a camisole under this tank since the material is very solid and not see through at all," a satisfied customer shared.

Another rave reviewer wrote: "I purchased white and it is just the right amount of sheerness. you cannot see through but still is silky and drapes well."

"Have received many compliments on this blouse," another savvy shopper chimed in. "Flatters any figure. Also of importance to me, the arm holes are not overly large. It was nice not having my bra hang out."

Jouica Jouica Chiffon Tank Top $20 $26 Save $6 Available in sizes S to 3XL, the Jouica Chiffon Tank Top comes in 45 different colors and prints to choose from. $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen with Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Gap Lace Cheeky Underwear $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon