Josh Duhamel Just Revealed Exactly What Drama Caused His Divorce From Fergie

Josh Duhamel just opened up big time about his divorce from Fergie on In Depth with Graham Bensinger—and explained exactly what went wrong in their relationship.

Noting that he and Fergie currently get along well, Josh said (via Entertainment Tonight) "We had a great time, but I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests. And the older I got, the more I wanted to come back here [to North Dakota]. And this is not for her. But I've got no hard feelings for it. I truly don't. I'm very lucky that she's a kind human."

Jason Merritt - Getty Images

Ultimately, Josh wasn't here for Hollywood (or as he put it "all the Hollywood stuff"), whereas Fergie was.

"I'm just not a guy who is comfortable, you know, going to red carpets," he explained. "I don't hate it, I'm better at it now than I was, but it just took me a really long time to really feel like I belonged, like I fit in."



He went on to say that "Hollywood, L.A. and that whole lifestyle can suck the soul out of you if you're not careful," adding, "And, you know, I find myself sometimes when I'm there, that I need to find a healthy outlet to get my hands dirty, to do something that gives me some kind of a purpose. I've had a lot of success there, it's afforded me a lot of things, very grateful for that, but it doesn't mean I have to live that lifestyle."

Fortunately, Josh and Fergie are fully on the same page these days when it comes to co-parenting their son. As Josh put it, "We both wanted the same thing and that is to create an easy place for him that isn't awkward or uncomfortable or pressure filled. That's it."

