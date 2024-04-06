Joseph Pratt: MSiB Farmers Market seeking vendors for May-Oct

Apr. 6—A Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Farmers Market event in 2023

PORTSMOUTH—Spring may be hitting snooze over and over, taking the opportunity to sleep in, as we look forward to warmer days. However, Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom is warning people warmer days will be here before we know it. With that, the group is accepting vendor applications for the farmers market they host on the esplanade May through October.

With an opening date scheduled for May 18, and a full schedule of events planned at every market, they're expecting big things and want an even larger vendor pool for shoppers to frequent.

"We already have reservations going for the season. We are accepting full and half-season reservations, and have applications," Main Street in Bloom Executive Director Emily Uldrich claimed.

Uldrich said her first year managing the market went very well in 2023 and the upcoming 15th overall year is looking promising. The slate of events will include music, educational opportunities, community resource booths, giveaways, and more.

The market is a little different from other area markets that have fewer restrictions. These guidelines, which they have followed since day one, allow for the best quality product and a direct link from the grower or crafter to meet with the community members shopping.

"Our market is a maker and grower market," Uldrich explained. "So, we follow the Ohio cottage industry rules. If people are selling produce, they either grew the produce themselves or an employee of the farmer who grew the produce. If they're selling crafts or baked goods, they've made those themselves as well."

The area is perfect for this type of event, which continues to grow. Uldrich says that it is easy to explain its success, since these products, and their creation, are strongly embedded in the soul of the community.

"We have a very strong tradition, in our Appalachian region, of craftsmanship, so we have a lot of vendors who are artists and artisans who make a wide commodity of goods to sell at the market," Uldrich claimed.

The market is also a great opportunity for locals who dabble in crafts or farming to experience the business side of things. Many people who go on to make business a major focal point of their identities start in small markets, craft shows, and similar events. It is a way for them to be exposed to the experience on a small scale and see if they can take on more as they grow and learn.

"We do offer vendors one free day to set up at the market to test things out and see if they like it," Uldrich explained.

The market was founded by Laurel DeAtley, Heather DeAtley, and Craig DeAtley, all of whom have served and supported the organization for well over a decade. Since community was an important element in the fabric of their envisioned market, each event has a different activity, and the group will open this year with a performance by Cirque d'Art Theatre.

The Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Farmers Market will be held on the Roy Roger Esplanade each Saturday, May 18 through October 5, between 9 a.m. and noon, outside of Labor Day and River Days weekends. To learn more, or to register, visit www.mspohio.org or call 740.464.0203.

