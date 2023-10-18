Jorja Smith Lends Her Laidback Legacy to Clarks Originals

The latest name to join Clarks Originals' expansive list of collaborators is one that you wouldn't necessarily expect but is a welcome addition nonetheless. Teaming up with English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, the Clarks empire continues to grow through the release of a collaborative new silhouette, dubbed the Desert Nomad Mule.

Boasting a Sciarada EVOLO (sustainable suede) upper, the shoe takes the classic Desert Nomad style and reimagines it into mule form, likely tapping into the summer success of Birkenstock's Boston clogs. Complete with recycled laces, the new mules feature considered topstitching and crepe soles alongside dual-branded, silver-tone fobs. At present, the silhouette is slated for release in an all-black colorway, with a crisp white iteration set to follow suit.

"Clarks means so much to so many different groups of people – I'm excited to have the opportunity to add to that legacy. I wanted to work on a profile that’s different but, most importantly, wearable. Overall my style is simple and laid-back, and the shoes reflect that. They're comfortable and casual but with a lot of individuality," explains Smith in a press release.

Take a closer look at the cozy slip-on shoes above, set for release on October 21 via Clarks online and in-store, priced at $190 USD (approx £160 GBP.)

