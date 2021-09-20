Jordyn Woods is a ‘dream girl’ in stunning draped crystal dress: ‘All of your dreams shall be furfillleeeeeed’

Jordyn Woods celebrated her 24th birthday early and in style.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old influencer shared images from her birthday festivities over the weekend attended by friends and family, including basketball boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns, who showered her with lavish gifts. In her photos, she looked amazing in a draped crystal minidress by the luxury brand Area.

"LIBRA season approaching thank you for the early birthday wishes! pulled this look together overnight, my first dress didn’t pull through two days before, damn near broke my finger in the beginning of the week but my team helped me pull it together! I love you guys," she captioned a series of photos and videos.

She also posted a close-up of her stunning makeup, writing "all of your dreams shall be furfillleeeeeed," quoting the popular TikTok sound.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded her comments with early birthday wishes and shared their awe of her beautiful outfit.

"Happy birthday month beautiful!!!!" Chloe Bailey wrote.

"Happy Birthday boo," Cassie said.

"Hell yes your growth is refreshing to watch," a fan noted.

"So gorgeous," someone commented.

"Dream girl," another person continued.

Woods has made it known that she deems it important to practice self-care and it shows in her amazing glow. In a 2019 interview with Stylecaster, she noted that taking care of yourself does not have to include an extravagant routine.

"Self-care doesn’t really have to be doing the craziest thing,"she advised. "Self-care for me is … everyday I wake up and try to think, ‘What can I do today to make myself better?’ Sometimes it’s having a free day. Let me go to the gym or if what makes me feel good in that moment is to stay in bed all day, that’s a form of self-care too. I really try to just listen to my body. So whether it’s like reading a book, or finding a hobby, painting, or a good face mask, or a bath. It’s really whatever makes you happy."