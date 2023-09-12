JORDANLUCA Finds Beauty in the Eerie for FW23

JORDANLUCA's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign takes us on a journey along the British highways, exploring overpasses and truck rest stops, presenting a bold and eclectic narrative of exploration and self-discovery.

The range transcends traditional gender classifications, embracing inclusivity and diversity. It features a range of striking garments, including sheer dresses adorned with flying butterfly graphics, imprinted leather outerwear contrasting against closed garage doors and party-ready pieces.

JORDANLUCA's signature shirting undergoes a transformation with shredded snakeskin prints, while trucker-inspired plaid variations stand out against distressed and flared denim creations. Dual-collared dress shirts sport elongated cuffs and '70s neckties, juxtaposed against parked cars in checkered blazers, patchwork frocks and accessorized with long hairpieces.

Explore the campaign in the gallery above and visit JORDANLUCA's website to shop the new collection.

