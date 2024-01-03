Jordan Peele Says His Next Film Could Be His Favorite

Jordan Peele is hard at work for his next film, which could very well be his "favorite" if he does it right.

In a recent appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the filmmaker teased, "Obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be." He continued, “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.”

The details of his NOPE followup remain under wraps; the film was initially announced to hit theaters this December 25, but has been postponed due to the strike. Variety adds that filming could possibly start this year and that its new release date could be in 2025.