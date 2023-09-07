Jordan Brand Is Diving Into Bikini Bottom With the Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Kelp"

Jordan Brand is helping us get ready for fall by diving deep into the blue sea for inspiration for a new "Brown Kelp" colorway is covering the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The seaweed-themed sneaker is outfitted in an earthy brown hue, boasting a super soft and shiny satin base. The laces, tongue and the heel's Wings logo all arrive in the rich shade, contrasting "Sky J Light Olive" detailing. The lush tone decorates the Swooshes, as well as the mudguard, eyestays, collar and heel counter. The Jumpman leaping out of the tongue also appears in the grassy tint, matching the sneaker's rubber outsole. A stitched "Sail" midsole grounds the entire shoe, adding a crisp, neutral accent.

Nike has not confirmed any release details surrounding the Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Kelp," but it is expected to become available as soon as this October via Nike and select retailers for $125 USD in women's sizes.

Take a closer look in the gallery above.