Jordan Brand Celebrates Iconic Air Jordan 3 With the “Midnight Navy” Drop Tomorrow

Following the coveted releases of the Air Jordan XI Gratitude and the Air Jordan 3 Fear, Jordan Brand is reconceptualizing another classic in a new colorway: the Air Jordan 3 Midnight Navy. The new model maintains the iconic Air Jordan 3’s original clean silhouette, accentuated by an eye-catching elephant print texture on the uppers while introducing new color accents in Midnight Blue.

The tried and true Air Jordan 3 celebrated its 35th anniversary this past year and to honor the cultural impact of the brand and fan-favorite sneaker models, the sneaker giant unveiled a series of reimagined designs. Each informed by their retro predecessors, these reinvented releases pay homage to Jordan Brand’s past while looking ahead to what’s to come.

The latest AJ3’s updated design boasts both genuine and synthetic leather for durable wear, while a thick rubber outsole provides dependable stability and traction. A foam midsole with an Air-Sole unit in the heel and forefoot ensures comfort-maximizing cushioning whether on or off the court.

The Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” retails for $200 USD for adults and is set to drop on the SNKRS app on December 16th. App users will be the first to know when the sneaker goes live. See below for full pricing.

Adult: $200

Big Kid’s: $150

Little Kid’s: $90

Baby: $75