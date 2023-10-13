The Jonas Brothers Share Why They Love Road Trips, Plus Their Favorite Tunes for Long Car Rides

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are sharing their love for cars— and road trip tunes — by renting their own vehicles through Turo.

The Jonas Brothers have become certified jetsetting superstars, traipsing around the globe, whether it’s for performances of their current three-continent The Tour or quality vacation time with their families. But there’s one type of travel that's closest to their hearts: road trips.

Kevin, 35, Joe 34, and Nick, 31, have long had a “love” for cars, they tell Travel + Leisure, in part because those car travel reminds them of their childhood, when they were three teens living in New Jersey chasing their music dreams. These days, they said, they have a sense of nostalgia for driving the open roads, allowing them the chance to really spend “real quality time” together and reflect on their journey to where they are today.

It’s that inspiring power of road trips that the Jonas Brothers hope to pass along to their fans, which is why they’re lending out nine cars, including one of each of their personal vehicles, for rental through the car-sharing service Turo.



In Miami, Joe will meet up with fans who rent his own Cadillac Escalade-V — an eight-seat vehicle with all black interior and exterior — to drive to the band’s Oct. 14 show. A Los Angeles area fan will be able to rent Nick’s white five-seat Toyota Tundra and meet him for the Oct. 29 Anaheim show. Meanwhile, in the New York CIty area, a driver will get their hands on the keys to Kevin’s seven-seat Range Rover SE — the very one he and his family use at their New Jersey home — on Dec. 9 for the Brooklyn show.

In addition to the car rental and meet and greet, renters will get two VIP tickets to the show, VIP parking, and swag bags. Bookings are currently open through Oct. 15.

The JoBros tell T+L they love that Turo provides so many cars to choose from and easy access without having to deal with rental agency lines, which is why they were so eager to share their personal vehicles on the platform.

They hope by renting cars via Turo, fans can also form their own special road trip moments — and each shared their own standout memories.



“In the early days like 2005 and 2006 when we were just starting out, we’d cruise up and down the East Coast in a red 12-passenger van that pulled a trailer with all of our equipment,” Kevin told T+L.

While he admits it’s “much different” from their current tour bus, he said, "At the time it was our baby and we spent thousands of hours in there. We even turned one of the rows of seats around in the back so we could play games during our free time and hang out during long drives. We had tons of great memories in that van!”

For Joe, it’s about being about to cover so much terrain.

“Some of my favorite memories have been taking long road trips with friends to Mammoth Lakes in California,” he said. “There is nothing like being able to experience the snow and be by the ocean all in the same day.”

Nick recalls a more recent experience — in fact in the very vehicle he’s renting out. “The three of us drove my truck from L.A. to Vegas earlier this year to start our residency,” the told T+L. “It was a great time filled with food and conversation.”

To put T+L readers into the mood of those road trips, the brothers also shared their favorite tunes while they’re cruising the highways. Going for the classics, Nick’s choice is Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” while Joe prefers Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.” The first-born Jonas goes a slightly different route, truly leaning into the great outdoors with Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway.”



Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.