'Joker: Folie à Deux' Will Reportedly Feature 15 Song Covers

The soundtrack of Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux will reportedly include a multitude of song covers.

Sources tell Variety that the upcoming sequel is shaping up as “mostly a jukebox musical” as it features at least 15 covers of “very well-known” songs, one of which is “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. There's also the possibility of including a small number of original songs to the film, but it remains to be seen. Hildur Guðnadóttir will return to compose the Joker sequel and will “infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues” into her compositions.

Folie à Deux will see the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and will add Lady Gaga as a modernized Harley Quinn. The sequel is set to hit theaters on October 4.