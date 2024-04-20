Bill Nash will help lead a traditional Sunrise Ceremony on Sunday, April 28 in Indian River.

INDIAN RIVER — In partnership with Earth Week Plus, the public is invited to join a traditional Native American Sunrise Ceremony on Sunday, April 28.

The ceremony will take place from 6:30 a.m. to noon and will be held under a covered lodge, rain or shine.

According to a press release, Bill Nash and others will teach traditions about celebrating earth, water and nature. Native drumming, storytelling and more will be part of the ceremony. A communal meal will follow, and attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.

The ceremony will be at the home of Bill and Colleen Nash, 2595 Seven Fires Trail in Indian River.

For more information, visit earthweekplus.org/eco-adventures-earth-day-northern-michigan or contact Bill Nash at (231) 238-0898 or nashgoog@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Join a traditional Sunrise Ceremony on April 28