Join SJ’s Fall Summit, Nov. 2 in NYC

A lot has changed in the industry over the years—a global pandemic, generative AI, ramped up compliance legislation, to name a few. What hasn’t changed? Sourcing issues. Looking back at some of SJ’s previous Fall Summits, panels included headlines like “Alternatives to China,” “Political Dysfunction in the Supply Chain” and “Lowering Your Landed Costs.”

Also unchanged is the industry’s need for in-person meetings of the minds to exchange best practices and brainstorm solutions.

Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit—aka The Superbowl of Sourcing—continues to get the smartest C-Suite and key execs in the room to address short-term holiday logistics and map out long-term strategies.

Titled “All the Right Moves,” this year’s Fall Summit, taking place November 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street, will help companies formulate their respective sourcing, logistics and retail plans, ones that are strong-yet-agile, address the entire supply chain, and don’t sweep sustainability under the rug at the first sign of uncertainty. The Summit also dives into denim this year, with more denim industry experts than ever addressing this important category.

“Our annual summit has evolved into a must-attend event for anyone involved in the industry,” said Sourcing Journal’s editor in chief Peter Sadera. “Its holistic nature, from ‘dirt to shirt’ as we say, offers an invaluable opportunity to stay up to date and informed on all the key issues and technologies that will shape our landscape in the months and years to come.”

Learn need-to-know trade policy from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld’s Josh Tietelbaum and AAFA’s Stephen Lamar

Get expert sourcing insights from Li & Fung’s Jason Kra, Synergies Worldwide’s Guido Schlossmann and Duncan Scott from New Balance

Learn how automation can unlock efficiencies and sharpen inventory management with Clothing Tech’s William Wilcox and K3’s Kimberly Morgan

Hear AG Jeans’ new CEO Glenn McMahon discuss the denim industry

Acquire supply chain agility tips from Shein’s Peter Pernot-Day

Prepare for the future amid an uncertain present with an executive from Soorty

Learn how to source denim more sustainably with Katie Tague from denim mill Artistic

Get the results of a Cotton Incorporated and Sourcing Journal survey when Melissa Bastos and Andrea Samber from Cotton Incorporated discuss circularity

Learn how to prove your compliance with Buxton Midyette of Supima, Marissa Brock of Sourcemap and an executive from Oritain

Meet future partners, connect with existing

Networking is always a huge part of our Fall Summit’s all-day event, with breaks strategically stationed between panel blocks, so you can mingle with speakers and attendees.

Past speakers have hailed from: American Eagle Outfitters, Asos, Bonobos, Fruit of the Loom, Li & Fung, Macy’s, Sparc Group, Vera Bradley, Zappos, while attendees have been executives from Eileen Fisher, Foot Locker, JCPenney, Madewell, PVH, Ross Stores, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Target, Theory, Under Armour, Untuckit, Victoria’s Secret, Zumiez and more.

