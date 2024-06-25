Join Decatur County 4-H in their Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer competition

Jun. 24—More than 700,000 individuals across Indiana face food insecurity. Many Hoosier residents can help address the problem by visiting their county fair where donations of non-perishable food items will be collected and later delivered to nearby food pantries.

Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by its consumer lending division, Rural 1st, the third annual Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest challenges junior county fairs around the state to see which community can collect the most donations for local food pantries.

Besides doing good for the community, there are prizes, too.

All participating junior fairs will receive a $500 prize if more than 1,000 pounds are collected.

Whichever junior fair collects the most pounds of food items receives a $5,000 donation. The money can be used to support the junior fair activities.

To donate, you can bring non-perishable food items to the marked trailer at the Decatur County Fair from July 11 to 17.