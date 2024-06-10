Johnstown Pride event scheduled for June 22 in Central Park

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s annual Pride event started as a reactionary gathering against “a backdrop of hate” a quarter-century ago, but has now transformed into a celebration that is even being officially recognized by the governor of Pennsylvania, Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter President John DeBartola said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro recently issued a broad proclamation about Pride month.

He also sent a copy to the local LGBTQ+ community, specifically noting Johnstown Pride day, June 22, as a time to “celebrate this important observance and continue to work toward liberty and justice for all.”

That type of acknowledgement is far different than when a Pride event was held in 1999 as a response to religious-based protests that occurred in opposition to the Casa Nova, Somerset County’s only gay bar at the time, DeBartola said.

This year’s celebration in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park is being billed as the city’s largest free event of the year, with an expected 70 vendors, crafters, food trucks and non-profits, along with several live performers.

The all-ages pride celebration is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 22. A $5 afterparty for people aged 21 and older is planned to then last until 2 a.m. at Lucy’s Place, 520 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.

“It’s amazing that all these people are willing to come together after all this time and say that we support equality, and we’re grateful for that, because that wasn’t the case 25 years ago,” DeBartola said. “When this started 25 years ago, it was the backdrop of hate. We were responding to the Casa Nova.”

DeBartola said the transformation has occurred, in part, because “as the younger generations come up, there’s been a definite shift.”

The entertainment lineup includes rap artist Tony Dahdonn, Kim Ward a.k.a. “Miss Money”, Rachel Allen and George Byich, Catherine-Ann McCloskey a.k.a. “Catty-Ann,” Jo Lynn Mitchell (formerly Eves), DJ Tyler Graham, professional boxer Jarrell Brackett, and more than a dozen drag performers.

Children’s activities will also be held.

More than two dozen businesses in downtown are expected to be open and supporting the Pride message.

“To pull off this event and have this kind of community support, it’s like a lifetime dream for me to see,” DeBartola said.