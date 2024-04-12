New Johnson County brewery is opening in old auto shop: A ‘cool spot to hang out’

In the early 1900s, a brick building was constructed along West 83rd and Shawnee streets in De Soto.

For years of its life, it housed a garage and auto shop — a retro blue “Ford” sign still hangs above the door. But soon, it’ll go down in history as the Johnson County city’s first brewery.

Alex and Lindsay Waller hope to open their brewery in August, at 33015 W 83rd St., in downtown De Soto.

Lindsay and Alex Waller are remodeling the building at 33015 W. 83rd St. into Force of Nature Brewing, a new spot that will serve natural, herb-infused brews.

They’re gardeners and have always loved and respected plants, but Lindsay became more interested in natural remedies when her children were young, hoping to cure coughs, diaper rashes and other ailments.

With the brewery, the couple hope to inspire appreciation of the earth (not too difficult in a town home to many farmers, she added).

“It’s all about nature,” Lindsay said. “We’re trying to … just be a really cool spot to hang out.”

Force of Nature’s earthy lagers will include a “Bee’s Knees” brew with dandelion root, an elderberry-enhanced Pilsner called “Equinox” and a citrus and thyme-flavored beer called “Glacial Place.”

To create several of their herbal brews, they add in a strong tea.

A classic light lager will also be on the menu, for less adventurous drinkers. It’s called the “Dean’s Model A,” in honor of Dean Weller, one of the auto shop’s longtime owners.

“I think (that drink) will be really popular in De Soto,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay and Alex Waller are opening their brewery in De Soto, which is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years thanks to the Panasonic battery plant.

If all goes as planned, Lindsay hopes to begin serving customers by August. But, she admitted, it’s been quite the undertaking, transforming a more-than-a-century-old space into a modern tavern, all while maintaining the historic look.

“We’re trying not to rush it and just keep moving forward,” she said. “If it takes a little bit longer, that’s OK.”

Before she began brewing, Lindsay was an art teacher. During COVID, she and Alex, an engineer, grew interested in beer and home brewing.

The couple kept bees and began experimenting with mead. After the space became available, they decided to go for it. In the meantime, they converted a trailer into a beer truck, selling beers at events and advertising the upcoming brewery.

“We were already brewing, and we just wanted to share it,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay believes now is especially the perfect time, with the city of 6,200 expected to boom after the Panasonic battery plant opens in 2025, bringing 4,000 new jobs.

The downtown De Soto building was built in the early 1900s but was an auto garage for most of its life.

Lindsay and Alex are also musicians and hope the new space will become a hub for art and culture.

“We wanted to give De Soto its own brewery, its own special place,” she said. “De Soto just doesn’t have much.”

Nearby, at 34071 Commerce Drive, Burnt End BBQ is also opening ahead of De Soto’s Panasonic boom. The barbecue restaurant, with locations in Overland Park and Crown Center, hopes to open in late May/early June.

And, perhaps, the barbecue place and brewery are just the first of many new retail options in the growing area, which has few choices by way of bars and restaurants.

“Everyone in De Soto has to leave to go eat or do anything,” Lindsay said. “I’m excited for this to be something that the town feels like is theirs.”