John Stamos created a 'Heartthrob Cobb' sandwich, inspired by his love of a Disney World salad. Get the recipe.

John Stamos' Heartthrob Cobb is a play on his favorite salad, the Cobb salad served at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Photos: Getty; Arnold)

It's no secret that actor John Stamos is a big fan of Disney Parks. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, the 59-year-old shared that one of his favorite meals is the Cobb salad served at the Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, and dished about a bone he has to pick with Disney: He'd like a drink named after him, similar to the way fellow actor Neil Patrick Harris created a tequila-based drink, the Black Magic Margarita, served at EPCOT bar La Cava Del Tequila.

Stamos hasn't forgotten about his mission to get his own Disney drink. "What's going on with these people?" he asks. "Neil, I get, he's a great Disney guy. But I love Disney, too."

Stamos loves Disney so much, he's been seen DisneyBounding (dressing as a Disney character using regular clothes) with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and son, but he tells Yahoo Life the outfits aren't his idea. "My wife dresses me up," he jokes. "She dresses my son and then me. It's one of the only things I don't like about going to Disney World with her, or Disneyland. Could you see your husband in a onesie or some of the stuff she dresses me in? No."

Stamos says whenever he visits Hollywood Studios, their famed Cobb salad is on his must-eat list. It's also the inspiration behind a sandwich he's been making at home, the Heartthrob Cobb.

"I stole [the idea] from the Brown Derby — their salad. I love it there and we've made it [at home] quite a bit," says Stamos, who created the sandwich as part of his partnership with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat breads. "But I want it known that I didn't make up the name. It was cute and it rhymed, but I don't call myself a heartthrob. I call myself an aging heartthrob and an ex-teen idol."

The sandwich mimics all the flavors of Disney's Cobb, from crispy bacon to fresh heirloom tomatoes. "It's the same lettuce and turkey — all the things you get at the Brown Derby — blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs and avocado," he says. "I just put it on top of a piece of bread."

Stamos says it's just one of the healthy recipes he tries to eat at home, sharing that as a kid, his parents cooked meals like fried chicken, not realizing that fried foods in excess could be unhealthy. "The bummer back then was we didn't have all these facts and nutrition. We didn't think about what's good for our hearts," he said. "Now that we have all this information at our fingertips, we have to use it."

To encourage more people to switch to whole grains, Stamos is partnering with Oroweat, who will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to Feeding America for each like on his Instagram post about the promotion. The promotion started in September, for National Whole Grains Month, and Stamos says making the switch to whole grains is a lot like ... parenting.

"[Parenting is] insane," he says, "I've been around kids my whole life and I've always wanted kids but it's so much. If you want to be a good parent, which we try to be, it's hard. Switching to healthier carb options is the same, it's hard, but worth it."

Stamos, who currently appears in coming-of-age-meets-sports drama Big Shot on Disney+, shared a photo early this school year of himself with his 4-year-old son, Billy, on Billy's first day of school. "I actually dressed like him," he says. "I had a white shirt and tan shorts and tennis shoes like his uniform."

But how is everyone's favorite TV uncle handling his own son heading off to school?

"It's emotional for me. He loved it," he says. "We dropped him off, but I asked if he wanted me to walk him in and he didn't want me to. The first time he went — I'm trying to hide that I'm crying and saying Goodbye, I love you — and I think I saw a tiny middle finger go up. He loves it and he does well there."

"He goes until like 2 or 2:30 and I always can't wait to pick him up," he adds.

After school, he makes Billy his favorite sandwich: not the Heartthrob Cobb, but a classic peanut butter and jelly.

Want to give the Heartthrob Cobb a try? Stamos shares his recipe with Yahoo Life.

Heartthrob Cobb

Courtesy of John Stamos and Arnold

(Photo: Arnold)

Ingredients:

2 slices of Arnold Small Slice Oatnut or Arnold Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat bread

1 piece crisp butter lettuce

2 ounces sliced deli turkey

2 pieces crisp bacon

1 thick slice blue cheese

1 hardboiled egg, sliced

2 heirloom tomato slices

¼ ripe avocado, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Toast bread until crisp On one slice of bread, assemble ingredients and top with second slice.

