John Schildt is a pastor, a patriot and a good Samaritan.

There was a story once told about a man traveling down a road, who was robbed and beaten near death. A priest happened by, saw him and continued on; another church member passed and continued on likewise.

But a certain Samaritan, as he travelled, came with compassion and provided assistance.

Now which one of these three was the best neighbor?

John Schildt has perhaps shared this story many times; and he, too, has been a good Samaritan.

Lloyd "Pete" Waters

May I share John’s story with you?

John was born on May 15, 1934, in Legore, Maryland; it was a time of destructive dust storms in Midwest states and the Great Depression was underway.

The midwife who delivered John supposedly said, “Little boy you’ve come into a mighty bad world.”

I believe John was up to the task. Ninety years later his mind is most sharp with facts, figures and dates.

On May 19, he and his wife Mary Ann will celebrate 62 years of matrimony. Mary Ann plays the organ and piano at the church John pastors.

The Schildts have three daughters Susan Laura, Elizabeth Grace (an adopted American Indian) and Shannon Virginia.

From 1951-55, John served in the 115th Infantry, Maryland National Guard. This unit was part of the famous 29th Infantry Division (Blue and Gray Division) and most known for its participation in D-Day at Omaha Beach in World War II.

In October 1956, John was licensed to preach in the Evangelical United Brethren Church as a pastor. His first church at Pleasant Valley along Route 77 had 35 members, and six attended his first service.

His pastoral duties would continue to grow over the years. John proudly notes his life ‘has a string of thirties:’

Thirty years as a hospital chaplain;

Thirty years as Chaplain for the 29 th Division Association;

Thirty years with the Spiritual Corner, a 29 th Infantry newsletter called "the Chin Strap;"

And 38 years as pastor of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Chewsville, Md.

For the past 17 years, he has been the pastor of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Rohrersville, Maryland. A birthday celebration of his ministry and service is scheduled for May 19.

John Schildt has, for sure, lived that lesson he read a long time ago about the Good Samaritan.

John’s life, too, has taken him down many paths; he is an avid writer and gifted me back in 2003 a book titled "Drums along the Antietam." It is a most interesting book in which he reviews the history of this area, to include the early Indians, British Troops and newest settlers into a growing community.

Other books include "These Honored Dead;" "Antietam Memories;" "An Ordinary Guy" and "God still speaks, Are we Listening?"

Since 1958, he has been a tour guide at the Antietam Battlefield; I have attended several of his lectures. His memory for detail and presentation are beyond compare.

He is a gentle man with a gentle demeanor who has lived a most cherished and adventurous life.

John has been to Normandy on six occasions with the 29th Division Association. He had the keynote sermon at the International Ecumenical D-Day service at Eglise Notre Dame in St. Lo, France on June 5, 1994, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of D-Day.

John Schildt is a pastor, a patriot and a good Samaritan.

And you would not believe some of the folks he has met over the years:

Preacher and authors Billy Graham, Norman Vincent Peale, Martin Luther King and many others.

Nelson "Nellie" Fox, the famous second baseman who played mostly for the Chicago White Sox from 1947-65, was a member of his St. Thomas Church in Pennsylvania. Fox is a member of Baseball’s Hall of Fame.

According to John, Fox was born on Christmas day; he and his wife married on Christmas day, and their first child was born on Christmas day.

A rarity or a blessing? You decide.

John Schildt has for sure lived a storied life; I believe his best role has been as servant to humankind.

He was certainly born in a bad world in 1934. People lived in a most difficult time.

John is grateful for his family, the churches and all the dear and gentle people who have touched his life.

I believe John Schildt to be a reflection of that Good Samaritan.

And I am reminded of a verse from Deuteronomy (32:2) that maybe best describes John Schildt;

"Let my teaching fall like rain

And my words descend like dew,

Like showers on new grass,

Like abundant rain on tender plants."

Congratulations John Schildt, you’ve made this world a better place. Thank you!

Pete Waters is a Sharpsburg resident who writes for The Herald-Mail.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: John Schildt is a pastor, a patriot and a good Samaritan.