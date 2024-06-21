John Denver’s Aspen House in Photos

Click here to read the full article.

A stone fireplace with a copper hood serves as a focal point of the living room.

The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and a central island.

A dining area sits adjacent to the kitchen.

The glass-lined great room opens to an expansive deck.

The primary suite is warmed by a wood-burning fireplace.

The primary bath is equipped with dual vanities and a large shower.

A guest bedroom has its own entrance.

A guest bath is enlivened with colorful tile.

A relaxing hot tub overlooks mountain views.

The former recording studio portion of the home.

One of two bedrooms in the former recording studio.

The picturesque scenery.