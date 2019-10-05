John Cena Says He Will 'Never Walk Away From WWE'

From Men's Health

John Cena might be busy making movies these days, but he has just promised fans that he will always retain a connection to WWE. In an interview with NBC's Sunday Today which will air this weekend, the wrestler-turned-actor reflected on his career and admitted that, as he gets older, he struggles with the hectic pace and schedule of professional wrestling.

"I will never walk away from WWE," he said. "I will never — that’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity. And as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I will perform. Now, the opportunities that I’ve been awarded keep me from being in the ring, and I actually think that’s good because it makes any time that I’m invited back to WWE super, super special. And that’s the way it should be."

While discussing when would be the right time to retire from WWE, Cena, who has recently joined the Fast & Furious and Suicide Squad film franchises, said: "I feel great, I’m in the best shape of my life. It’s not that I couldn’t continue. But I think from this point on, me continuing, I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way."

Cena recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he has "never taken a vacation, ever," but in the Today interview, he revealed just how much he has had to slow down in recent years. "If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking more time off. Because my body just can’t handle the schedule anymore," he said.

"It’s a lot of performances a year. And I love it so much, I don’t ever want to take time off. You can essentially take as much time off as you want. But when I turned 40, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Hey man, I know you really like this. But instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times a year and do it well.’ And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times a year and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform, and then really recover after a performance.'"

He concluded by quoting a country song by Toby Keith: "I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was."

