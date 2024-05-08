Joey's Kendal Tavern provides an unpretentious family option for diners in Massillon

MASSILLON − Joey’s Kendal Tavern boasts a rich history as Massillon’s oldest gathering place, operating since 1891. What began as a humble stagecoach post stop evolved into a beloved tavern, offering respite to travelers and locals alike.

A little nostalgia and a lot of great food greet you at Joey's Kendal Tavern, Massillon's oldest gathering place since 1891.

That was significantly before my time, but you don’t last that long in the business world without providing quality at reasonable prices and giving the customers what they want, so when I was in the mood to meet a friend for a big, juicy burger I knew exactly where to go.

One Tuesday evening, my friend Nicole and I decided to drop by for a relaxed dinner at Joey's. Stepping inside, it was obvious why this hometown gem has remained a local favorite − its welcoming atmosphere catered to families and regulars alike.

Our server, Megan, gracefully juggled between tending to the bustling bar and tending to the steady flow of diners. With more than three years of experience under her belt at the tavern, Megan effortlessly ensured that every patron felt valued. Amidst the hustle, she still found time to offer recommendations, which we eagerly welcomed.

As we perused the menu, we opted to start with some appetizers to share. Following Megan's suggestion, we tried the fried ravioli ($6.99) − a crispy delight filled with savory cheeses, accompanied by marinara sauce. They did not disappoint. Each bite elicited praise, leaving us eager for more.

A favorite appetizer, fried ravioli filled with two cheeses and served with marinara sauce, should be part of your order at Joey's Kendal Tavern in Massillon.

Next up were the handmade mozzarella sticks ($7.99) − thick slices of mozzarella, delicately breaded and fried to perfection, served hot with a side of marinara. While they were enjoyable, the fried ravioli stole the show.

Handmade mozzarella sticks are a tasty option at Joey's Kendal Tavern in Massillon.

Joey’s Kendal Tavern features daily specials listed on its Facebook page. Previous specials have included a 12-inch pepperoni and sausage pizza for $12.99, and bay scallop soft tacos for $9.99. It also has a rewards program that earns diners one point for every $1 spent on food. Sign up for Joey’s Rewards and receive a $5 discount for every 50 points. (The program doesn't include alcohol.)

The menu caters to all tastes and includes wraps (think chicken caesar wrap $10.99 or a cheeseburger wrap $11.99); a variety of sandwiches (including a chicken Joey, grilled chicken topped with mushrooms, onion and your choice of two cheeses $10.99); salads (fried shrimp salad $11.99 or steak salad ($13.99), and side salads ($3.50). Those not in the mood for french fries can opt for broccoli or cottage cheese.

The menu also offers dinners that include a chopped sirloin dinner ($12.99), grilled chicken breast dinner ($11.99) or a pork chop dinner ($14.99). Specials are listed on an electronic board in the dining room. When we were there, specials included a bucket of bones (riblets, fries and slaw $15.99), zucchini fries ($6.99) and a chicken quesadilla ($10.99).

The Joey Burger, complete with two cheeses, mushrooms and onions, comes with a side of coleslaw and fries at Joey's Kendal Tavern in Massillon.

As for our main courses, I settled on the Joey Burger ($12.99) − a substantial, 10-ounce patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions (which I politely declined) and a blend of Swiss and provolone cheeses. Cooked to perfection, it was this carnivore's delight. Meanwhile, Nicole opted for the fried fish sandwich ($11.99) − crispy whitefish breaded and nestled in a fresh hoagie, served with tartar sauce on the side and applesauce as a refreshing alternative to fries. Both selections were served quickly and were fresh and hot.

A generous fried fish sandwich on a fresh hoagie bun is on the menu at Joey's Kendal Tavern in Massillon.

Open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, Joey’s Kendal Tavern is an invitation to enjoy a tasty and unpretentious meal with family or friends. Whether you’re seated at the bar or a cozy table, this little Stark County gem promises great food.

If you go

WHAT – Joey’s Kendal Tavern

WHERE – 705 Wales Road NE in Massillon

PHONE – 330-832-0414

HOURS – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

