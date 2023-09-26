Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to temporarily keep their kids in New York

The children of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will remain in the United States for the time being, according to new court documents.

Last week, Turner, who is British, sued Jonas, calling for the “immediate return” of their daughters to England, according to court documents at the time.

Now, the couple have agreed to keep their daughters in New York state temporarily.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, are in the process of divorcing after four years of marriage.

The pair are parents to two children: daughter Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old daughter whose name has not been publicly shared.

According to an interim consent order filed Sept. 25 in a New York City court, Turner and Jonas "are prohibited from removing their two children … or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court.”

TODAY.com has reached out to reps for Jonas and Turner for comment.

In her recent petition calling for their children to return to England, Turner alleged that she and Jonas met on or around Sept. 17 and discussed a plan for their children to return to England that week.

Turner also alleged that Jonas refused to release the children’s passports.

A spokesperson for Jonas issued a statement to NBC News last week regarding the petition.

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids,” the statement read. “They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.

“Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK,” the statement continued. “Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

Jonas filed for divorce in Florida on Sept. 5.

Turner filed the petition through the Hague Abduction Convention, an international treaty that the U.S. State Department says aims to provide "a civil remedy to parents seeking the return of a child wrongfully removed or retained across international borders." The actor's petition did not accuse Jonas of abduction, but stated that the court had jurisdiction under the International Child Abduction Remedies Act.

Jonas' rep addressed this aspect of Turner's petition in the statement to NBC News.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the singer's rep said in the statement. “The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

In her recent filing, Turner said she and Jonas made England their permanent home in April, and “often discussed their desire to raise their children in England.”

Her petition also said that their daughters are “both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England," and that they receive routine medical and dental care in the U.K.

According to the petition, their older daughter, Willa, also attended nursery school in England.

Jonas’ representative countered this in the statement to NBC News.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S.,” the singer’s rep said. “They are American citizens.”

Turner and Jonas shared a joint statement on Instagram on Sept. 6 discussing their plans to divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com