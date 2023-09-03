Joe Jonas Reportedly Hired a Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner

I truly hate to be the bearer of this news, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly in the beginning stages of ending their marriage.

TMZ first reported the couple's impending divorce on September 3. According to the tabloid, the 34-year-old pop star had his team “consult” with two LA-based divorce lawyers with the intention of filing for divorce from the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star after six months of “serious problems.”

The A-list couple first wed in May 2019 and welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020. In 2022, the Jonas trio became a family of four with the addition of their second daughter, whose name has yet to be shared publicly. According to sources that spoke to TMZ, Jonas has been taking care of the kids "pretty much all of the time" over the past three months, even as the Jonas Brothers embarked on their current tour. Turner is currently filming a project in the UK.

Hours later, a source told People that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer. Turner declined People's request for comment, while Jonas' team has not yet responded.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have always been known as a solid, yet lowkey couple. The pair eloped in Las Vegas in 2019 before repeating their vows during a more traditional wedding in France. Just three years later, the actor announced her second pregnancy by simply showing up to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. “It’s what life is about for me—raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle U.K. in an interview published a few days later. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Honestly, please respect my privacy while I process this news.

