Here’s How Joe Jonas Really Feels About Sophie Turner Dating After Their Divorce

As contentious as their divorce was, it looks like Joe Jonas’ response to Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson’s relationship has been surprisingly positive. Apparently, the Jonas Brothers frontman fully “supports” his ex-wife in her new dating endeavors.

“Joe supports whatever choices she makes and if she is happy, he is happy,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He loves his girls and his time with them and is about to wrap up [the Jonas Brothers] tour tomorrow night in Brooklyn,” the insider added, referring to Joe’s children with the Game of Thrones actress. The pair, who were married for four years before calling it quits in September 2023, share split custody of their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The insider’s comments came just days after Sophie was photographed kissing her new beau, who goes by Perry, for the second time in weeks. The pair first made headlines when they were spotted locking lips while out on a stroll in London in October 2023, just two months after Sophie and Joe’s highly publicized divorce and custody battle began making headlines.

According to the Daily Mail’s source, however, Joe and Sophie are on “good terms” from here on out. “He is doing great,” the source said of Sophie’s ex, adding, “The two of them have come to a place of mutual understanding and they will always have love for each other.”

Meanwhile, Sophie is enjoying her time with her new flame. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress is “very happy” with Perry, according to Us Weekly. “Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” a source told the outlet, before noting that she “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

“Things are still fairly new,” the source added. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along.” While the insider added that it’s still “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential” between the couple, it looks as though “things might be headed that way.”

Sophie’s second public outing with Perry comes three months after she announced her split from Joe. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement shared on September 6, 2023. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In the weeks after announcing their divorce, Sophie and Joe began a bitter custody battle over their two children. The actress sued her ex after claiming he was preventing her from bringing their daughters over to her home country of the U.K. By October 2023, however, the pair reached a temporary custody agreement, which states that their daughters would alternate their time between both of their parents’ homes in the U.S. and the U.K.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.” According to their court documents, the temporary agreement lasts until January 7, 2024.

