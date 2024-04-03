Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 Collab Is Coming Soon...

New Balance is bringing back its archival 1000, first released in 1999. Teaming up with one of its best-known collaborators, Joe Freshgoods, the new release is now highly anticipated and after several teases and early looks, we now finally have an official release date.

First teased by sneaker leaker woganwodeyang, the revived kicks arrive in two core colorways of "Pink Mink" and "Black Ice," featuring co-branding and special detailing throughout. The modular kicks arrive with mesh and leather uppers, featuring pearlescent overlays and a chunky, defined sole.

Since the first tease, a new "Off-White/Green" colorway has also been spotted, though official release information for its third iteration is still to be confirmed.

So far, the pink and black colorways are slated for release next week, with a specific date still yet to be announced. Take a closer look at the kicks above and stay tuned for more release info coming soon.

