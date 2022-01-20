Jodie Sweetin is 'finally feeling great in my own skin' at 40: 'I’m ready for what comes next'

Jodie Sweetin, 40, is ringing in her birthday with an empowering message about life and what the future holds. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Jodie Sweetin is celebrating her 40th birthday by counting her many blessings.

The Full House alum was all smiles on Thursday as she rang in the big 4-0 with a three-layered birthday cake and a lengthy message about life, love and all that lies ahead.

"Here's what 40 looks like," the actress began a post on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "I remember thinking that 40 was such an 'official' age when I was younger. Now? I realize 40 is just STARTING to feel like an adult. It's old enough to have learned from lots of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure. It's finally feeling great in my own skin. It's self-acceptance. It's hustle. It's knowing how to take care of my self and when to be totally selfless.

"It's remembering that you've made it through ALL the bad days up until now," she wrote. "It's finding joy in small things and not needing life to be big and grand all the time. It's realizing your time on this planet is very limited, so you better f*****g enjoy it. It’s about focusing on the 'we,' not the 'me.' It's about looking inward and figuring out what the rest of it all is gonna look like."

"The past two weeks have a been a reminder of just how fleeting it all is," Sweetin said, referring to the death of her Full House and Fuller House co-star Bob Saget.

"The deep heartbreak of losing someone you love, to the joy of getting engaged, and the deep self reflection of those big round decade birthdays," she wrote. "Life comes at you fast. The wonderful, the painful, the joyous and the uncertain. The most important thing I've learned along the way is that if I can just hold on a little longer sometimes, the joy returns. I hope you remember that too."

Sweetin concluded her post by saying "turning 40 has been a gift" and that she's "ready for what comes next."

Story continues

Following the post, fans took to her comments section to send the actress sweet birthday messages.

"Stephanie tanner is 40?! I feel like you were just a kid yesterday," one follower wrote. Another added, "Already omg I remember when u were 8. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JODIE WISH U THE BESTT."

"Happy f*****g birthday to a real one," another fan added. "The best is yet to come. Sending you all the good and love and light this new year."

Sweetin has had a rollercoaster of events in 2022. Earlier this week, she shared news of her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski.

"In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine," she began. "I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us."

Sweetin ended the post with, "I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍."

Sweetin and Wasilewski started dating in 2017.

The actress was previously married three times and has two daughters: Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11,

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.