It’s My Job to Uncover the Best Kitchen Deals—Here Are the Sales Even I Can’t Resist

Once the Thanksgiving feast has concluded and leftovers have been contained in the fridge, it’s time to turn our focus to the main event: Black Friday shopping. As a shopping writer who tracks cookware deals almost daily, I like to use Black Friday as an opportunity to snap up discounted pieces that rarely go on sale. So don’t wait — now is the time to cash in on discounts up to 60%. From a Le Creuset griddle to a roasting pan from All-Clad, these are the deals I’m adding to my Black Friday cart.

Black Friday Kitchen Deals to Shop Now:

Assark Electric Wine Opener, $18 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Square Griddle, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Ninja DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer, $130 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Caraway Home Cookware Set, $421 (originally $495) at carawayhome.com

Rottogoon Cutting Boards, Set of 4, $13 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Made In Bakeware Set, $149 (originally $189) at madeincookware.com

Henckels Knives, Set of 15, $130 (originally $345) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Signature Cassadou, $220 (originally $350) at lecreuset.com

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Oval Roasting Pan $180 (originally $330) at williams-sonoma.com

Wareland Ceramic Serving Bowls, Set of 2, $20 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $50 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $99 (originally $150) at fromourplace.com

Assark Electric Wine Opener

Amazon

$18 at Amazon

We’ve all been there: Dinner’s ready, the guests are seated, but a battle lost to a stubborn cork has delayed the wine. If you, like me, are clumsy with corkscrews, this electric wine opener might just change your life. Featuring a foil cutter, a wine pourer, and a vacuum stopper, the package comes with everything I need to open, pour, and save my wine effortlessly. With a mere touch of a button, I can now open bottles in seconds without ever breaking a cork. Since they’re at just $18 right now, I’m buying a few for stocking stuffers and holiday hosting gifts.

Le Creuset Square Griddle

Le Creuset

$100 at lecreuset.com

I believe that most problems can be solved with pancakes. And if it really is the most important meal of the day, why limit breakfast foods to the morning? You can find me using this gorgeous, naturally nonstick square griddle from Le Creuset to make my favorite breakfast food at all hours of the day. Not only does it distribute heat evenly and retain temperatures for longer than others I’ve tried, but it’s visually appealing and the perfect size to take from the stovetop straight to the dining table. It would also be great for making homemade smash burgers, frying eggs, and sizzling vegetables.

Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer

Amazon

$130 at Amazon

If you still haven’t snagged an air fryer for yourself, or want to convert a loved one this holiday season, why not go for the very best? While this extra large air fryer from Ninja typically runs for a cool $250, it’s currently on sale for $130 — the best price I’ve seen all year. Great for two-person households, this particular model features two separate baskets, so you can cook your entire meal in one air fryer.

Caraway Home Cookware Set

Caraway

$421 at carawayhome.com

When I recently moved, I bought this 4-piece set as my new kitchen starter pack features a fry pan, a saucepan, a saute pan, a Dutch oven, and a built-in storage solution — everything I needed to get cooking. Not only are these ceramic pots and pans naturally nonstick and incredibly easy to clean, but they come in a variety of colors that can add a fun pop to any kitchen (I’m partial to the monochrome Moss color from Caraway’s collab with Tan France). If you’re looking to do the same, good news: The set is a whopping $74 off right now.

Rottogoon Cutting Boards, Set of 3

Amazon

$13 at Amazon

It’s time to replace those old, scratched up chopping boards in my cabinet. I love that this set features small, medium, and large sized boards to accommodate preps for small snacks or multi-course meals. Grooves line the perimeter of these cutting boards to catch juices, while silicone grips keep the boards from moving around while I’m mincing. Additionally featuring a heavy-duty peeler, this sturdy set is a steal at just $18.

Made In Bakeware Set

Made In Cookware

$149 at madeincookware.com

Tired of constantly chipping and replacing my cheap ceramic bakeware, I’ve finally decided to invest in a set that’ll last. Lucky for me, the bakeware set from Made In is over 20% off right now. Sleek yet substantial, these square, rectangular, and oval baking dishes look great and are perfect for everyday use. There’s never been a better time to hit “add to cart.”

Henckels Knives, Set of 15

Amazon

$130 at Amazon

I truly can’t live without my 15-piece knife set from Henckels — so I’m sharing the wealth with my brother this holiday season. He’s our family’s resident grillmaster, and after seeing him struggle to slice the Thanksgiving turkey, I’m buying him a new set of Henckels knives. A gift like this would normally be out of my price range, which is why I’m not waiting until Black Friday to take advantage of this massive 60% discount

Le Creuset Signature Cassadou

Le Creuset

$220 at lecreuset.com

Somewhere in between a Dutch oven and braiser lies the Le Creuset Cassadou. Since I typically cook for two, I’ve been coveting this pot for making smaller batches of soup and stew, vegetable curry, and small loaves of bread. Versatile and attractive enough to display on the stovetop, this cast iron pot would be at home in any home — especially in mine. And since it’s $130 off, I think I’ll buy one of these as a gift for my boyfriend, who I conveniently share a kitchen with.

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Oval Roasting Pan

Williams Sonoma

$180 at Williams-Sonoma

Sized for large groups and generous servings, I love my All-Clad roasting pan for everything from weeknight chicken to Thanksgiving turkey. If your bird never quite fits in the pan, there’s never been a better time to size up: This 10-quart pot can accommodate an 18 pound turkey, according to the brand, and right now, it’s over 45% off at Williams Sonoma.

Wareland Ceramic Serving Bowls, Set of 2

Amazon

$20 at Amazon

I love my metal mixing bowls for food prep, but when it comes to family style meals, they can be an eyesore on the table. I use this chic set of ceramic bowls to serve salads and noodles or store fresh fruit on the countertop. They feature a simple black accent that makes for a fashionable, functional table centerpiece.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Target

$50 at Amazon

You’re not you when you’re under-caffeinated. If you find yourself pausing work to trek to the kitchen, cafeteria, or local cafe every afternoon, I can’t recommend this mini machine enough. Providing the perfect afternoon pick-me-up, this 5-inch portable Keurig fits just one K-cup at a time, making it easy to keep clean. And gone are the days of drab appliances: This little gadget comes in an array of matte hues (I love the Evergreen shade) and easily fits on any countertop. Since it’s on sale for just $50 right now, I’m grabbing one of these for my friend who teaches third graders all day and needs all the coffee she can drink.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

$99 at Our Place

I use my Always Pan every day — but it’s not everyday that Our Place puts this best selling item on sale. Coming in a wide range of colors, this is undoubtedly the most versatile pan in my kitchen. I use it to saute, stir-fry, steam, and everything in between. And right now, the brand is slashing over $50 off the original price. Since this deal is ending soon, I’m adding a second one to my collection ASAP.



