Job seekers need a sales pitch, career coach says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After more than 25 years in sales, Fran Berrick now helps others land a job. As the founder of Spearmint, a career coaching company, she works with people of all ages, from seasoned professionals looking for their next opportunity to young adults trying to land their first job.

There’s more competition out there for them, Berrick said. Just two years ago, there was a job for every candidate. Now, there are two candidates for every job.

“I now say to clients, unfortunately, you’re now in the sales business, where you are the product and the employer is the buyer,” Berrick said.

She helps new graduates understand what are employers looking for, and dispenses advice on networking.

Berrick said you have to find a purpose, and have confidence and clarity on how to market yourself in the current job market. Grads who learn how to network are three times more likely to land a job quickly and stay ahead of the recruiting process, she said.

She offered insight on the current job market based on her experience as a career and professional development expert.

The job market is atypical right now, Berrick said. Tech, finance and consulting firms have been consolidating. And college campus recruiting by big employers like Google and IBM has been decreasing.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers reports 90% of employers are noting skill-based hiring rather than a grade point average. They’re looking for specialized skills. LinkedIn is reporting the same.

Berrick said those “hard skills” can be learned in and out of the classroom.

“I think that there are tremendous opportunities for graduates with basic leadership skills — critical thinking, great teamwork, and interpersonal skill — and those who have learned how to hustle and network,” she said.

Berrick’s best tips for networking: Develop your pitch, give concise information about yourself in 30 seconds, set up one-on-one meetings, and attend networking events.

