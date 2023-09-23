If You Have A Job That Pays Surprisingly Well, What Is It And How Much Do You Make?

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'I'm living in them all day': This super soft Hanes sweatshirt is down to $11 — save almost 50%
This top-rated 'old school' layer is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.
- Engadget
How to use NameDrop in iOS 17
Apple’s NameDrop feature lets you easily share contact information with people. Just move the two phones close to one another to get started.
- Engadget
An NYPD security robot will be patrolling the Times Square subway station
The NYPD is deploying a robot with four cameras to patrol the Times Square subway station.
- Yahoo Sports
2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's Ole Miss vs. Alabama game
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Bruce Springsteen is 74 and rocking as hard as ever: Celebrate with these Boss-centric collectibles
No BS: The only way to celebrate the Boss is to shop like one.
- Yahoo Sports
2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game today
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
- Yahoo Music
Yahoo Picks: It's Bi Visibility Day! Here are 5 bisexual anthems to add to your playlist.
It's raining bisexuals! At least today it is, on Bi Visibility Day.
- Yahoo Finance
Caregiving wallops retirement savings: Here's how
Caregivers, especially women caregivers, are getting cheated out of retirement savings thanks to the pandemic — and now the transition back to the office.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
This car pillow is a 'neck saver' — and you can snag one for just $13 at Amazon
'I ordered a second one for my other car': wrote one of over 1,500 five-star fans.
- Yahoo Sports
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen on pole for Japanese Grand Prix by nearly half a second; full starting grid
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.