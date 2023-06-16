This Job Will Pay You To Eat Cheese & Pizza

Moncherie / E+ - Getty Images

If you've almost given up hope on finding the job of your dreams, we've got some good news for you! The Center for Dairy Research in Madison, Wisconsin has just announced a stellar, new researcher position that requires you to sample cheese, pizza, and other foods all week.

The Descriptive Sensory Panelist position is completely paid ($15 per hour, to be exact), so you can make some extra cash while you nosh on all your faves!

"The Center for Dairy Research is looking for individuals passionate about all types of foods, but especially cheese, pizza and other dairy products," reads a description of the position. "Once hired, we will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes. Panelists should expect to be tasting up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week along with other food products."

Although sampling pizza and various cheeses is a big part of the job, you will be required to put in some additional work. Those chosen to serve as a Descriptive Sensory Panelist will have to describe a wide range of food products, take part in panel discussions, attend training discussions, and more.

Before you dust off your resume, it is worth noting that the job is based in Madison, Wisconsin. But if you think you're up for the job, you can apply directly to the position by visiting the University of Wisconsin-Madison website. Best of luck!

