Joanna Gaines x Stanley Dropped a Stylish New Bowl at Target, and It Already Sold Out

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

But don't worry, there are other products in the new, muted shades to shop—grab them while you can.

Target

It’s rare that a viral trend has such staying power that it becomes a must have—but Stanley tumblers have done just that. In the past few short years, Stanley’s 40-ounce tumbler, the Quencher, became the "It" item on TikTok and Instagram, eventually turning into a status symbol of sorts.

And now, you can get the classic Stanley look in a stainless steel leak-proof bowl—just in time for soup season—and it even has Joanna Gaines's magic design touch.

In July, Stanley launched six gorgeous new colors in collaboration with Gaines’s Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, featuring the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Sour Cream, Basic Brown, Serene Green, Navy Voyage, Twilight Taupe, and Peat Moss, and the Classic Legendary Bottle in Cocoa Praline with Railroad Gray, Peat Moss with Basic Brown, Navy Voyage with Toasted Almond, and Sour Cream Stripe with Navy Voyage.

Related: The 12 Best Water Bottles of 2024 to Quench Your Thirst

A reusable bowl with a spill-proof lid, priced at $30, has garnered most of the attention in the collection—but unfortunately, it's currently out of stock. However, the collab still allows you to coordinate your water bottle and coffee mugs with your soup and snacks in the in three new colors: Restful Green, Silver Foil, and Best Beige.

Along with the bowl, you can grab the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 40-ounce FlowState Quencher Tumbler, set of 12-ounce Classic Stainless Steel Tumblers, and 18-ounce Stainless Steel Food Jars in the elevated, muted tones.

$30 at Target

$45 at Target

$45 at Target

Here's what to know about the bowl when it's restocked: It features a double-wall vacuum insulated and big enough to store away a sandwich. Just like Stanley’s other products, it's designed to keep your food at the right temperature for a few hours, whether you're taking a camping trip or packing a lunch for your workday. Its latch and lock lid is made with FreshVac technology, so when you’re ready to eat, you just hit the depressurization button.

It's important to note that according to the reviews, some shoppers have had issues with the lid of the bowl sticking.

"It’s very difficult to open, yes it’s supposed to be leak proof but I’m afraid an actual soup or liquid item might spill during opening," one wrote.



Related: Here's Why Winter Actually Rivals Summer for Best Picnicking Season

Stanley is known for creating coveted collections, including its partnership with Pendleton, the classic blanket and clothing brand with its iconic striped pattern. And you've likely heard of the recent chaos that ensued when Starbucks and Stanley dropped a limited-edition pink cup—they're now reselling for $200.

Shoppers can take a look at the new collection today on target.com and find the Joanna Gaines Stanley bottles online or in person at most Target stores.



For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.