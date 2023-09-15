Lucky Fans Joined Joanna Gaines For a Celebratory Dinner Party



Joanna Gaines is giving fans another inside look at the Gristmill, the 1800s-era stone house where she films her cooking show Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines. The design expert shared footage from a party she hosted there in celebration of her latest cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 3—and it'll make you wish you were in attendance.

Back in June, Joanna announced a giveaway tied to the release of her book that became available in May 2023. She asked fans to host their own supper club night featuring a few of her recipes and to share it on social media. One supper club group was selected to go to Waco for a "big Magnolia experience" that included a dinner hosted by Joanna.

On Instagram, Joanna recently shared some of the submissions she received and revealed the winner. The next day, she posted a reel of moments from the party with the lucky winners. The group can be seen touring the grounds—from the kitchen where she hosts her show to the dreamy garden—while enjoying conversations with Joanna. For the main event, Joanna crafted a tablescape using Magnolia favorites that perfectly embodies the warm essence of fall. The food, of course, looked incredible and comforting.

If you're eager to host your own dinner with the meals Joanna prepared for her party, you can find the full recipes in her book. And keep your fingers crossed she'll host more supper club giveaways in the future!

More About the Gristmill

In 2020, Joanna shared that they couple purchased the old gristmill with plans of transforming it into a bed-and-breakfast. They were about 75 percent finished with the renovation when she had a change of heart. Joanna had always wanted to host her own cooking show. But using her own home kitchen as the set, while having her five kids around, seemed less than ideal. She needed somewhere else to film. And one day, as the couple were checking in on the construction at the gristmill, it suddenly clicked.

Built in the late 1800s, this old flour mill boasts an all-stone exterior that is almost two feet thick. While the couple renovated the bulk of the property, they were careful to preserve the home’s original rock walls and exposed woodwork, maintaining the ultimate farmhouse aesthetic. The main attraction of the home is inevitably the pure and simple kitchen, where Joanna films her show.

The previously uninhabitable basement houses the prep kitchen, lined with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom upstairs serves as a lounge where the kids can hang out on filming days, and one guest room works as a greenroom whenever there are guests on the show. This old gristmill is far from your typical studio set.

The cooking show, which first aired in January 2021, has filmed seven seasons at the gristmill. You can stream them now on the Magnolia Network.

