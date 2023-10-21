Joanna Gaines’ Holiday Line at Target Includes Festive Kitchen Finds, and They’re Already Selling Out

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re all $40 or less.

Food & Wine / Target

If your family is anything like mine, you’re already planning where and when your holiday gatherings will take place. And while finding a date that works for everyone gets harder every year, there’s nothing better than being with your loved ones. Good food and festive decor make these moments extra special, so I’m already sourcing holiday-themed kitchenware for my home.

The number of times I find myself in Target tends to increase this time of year, picking up gifts, baking ingredients, and other essentials. However, when a new collection I’m excited about drops, I go the online shopping route to ensure I get the pieces I want that might not be in stock at my nearby store. Right now, my digital cart is teeming with items from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday line, including this milk and cookies set and this four-pack of ivory cloth napkins embroidered with dainty holly leaves and berries. Keep scrolling to see everything I’m eyeing for my kitchen and dining room.

Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Holiday Collection

2-Piece Waving Santa Stoneware Milk & Cookies Set

Target

$20

Buy on Target

I’m a big fan of even the smallest holiday traditions, so even though my siblings and I are all grown, I set out milk and cookies every year. While that ritual takes place at my mom’s house, I think it’s finally time to buy a cookie plate and milk mug for my own home. And it doesn’t get more festive than this set from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Both pieces are made of dishwasher- and microwave-safe stoneware and feature red trim against the white background along with a waving Santa on the mug. The rectangular tray is 11 inches long, which provides enough space to add two to three cookies and the 10-ounce cup of milk.

4-Pack Holly Leaf & Berry Embroidered Cloth Napkins

Target

$12

Buy on Target

At just $3 apiece, this four-pack of cloth napkins is a steal. They are timeless and functional thanks to their clean design with holly embroidery in the lower right corner, and they’re made with machine-washable fabric for easy cleanup. Whether you have white dinnerware or plates with festive accents, the napkins will pair nicely with any place setting.

Stoneware Mug with Latte Art Metal Stencils

Target

$10

Buy on Target

I’m guilty of spending extra money on coffee just to have an aesthetically pleasing drink. Thanks to this latte art set, I can create my own festive beverages at home this season. It comes with a white stoneware mug with red trim and ‘Merry Christmas’ written inside along with both pine tree and snowflake metal stencils. Simply prepare a latte with espresso and milk foam and then hold the stencil above and dust cinnamon or pumpkin spice on top.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite finds from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday collection at Target.

Festive Plaid Table Runner

Target

$20

Buy on Target

4-Pack Nordic Trim Stoneware Salad Plates

Target

$20

Buy on Target

2-Pack Skier Figure Stoneware Mug Set

Target

$10

Buy on Target

3-Piece Holiday Cookie Stamps

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Engraved Tree Pattern Wood Rolling Pin

Target

$13

Buy on Target

3-Piece Plaid Stripes Stoneware Mixing Bowl Set

Target

$40

Buy on Target

Festive Plaid Wipeable Rectangular Tablecloth

Target

$25

Buy on Target

