Meet the supportive Birkenstocks Joanna Gaines has worn for years

If you've ever watched her show Fixer Upper or shopped her Magnolia Home Hearth & Hand line at Target, you know that Joanna Gaines always embraces classic designs that never go out of style. You can see it in her house remodels, her home decor selections and even her clothing choices. That’s right, the TV star’s wardrobe is as timeless as her interior designs. So it makes sense that one of her favorite pairs of shoes, the Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, has been popular for decades.

Joanna has been wearing the supportive yet stylish sandals for years, so it comes as no surprise that she listed them as one of her “must-have” items in an interview with Popsugar. The comfy kicks boast a suede-lined, contoured footbed that molds to the shape of your foot for all-day comfort and support. The shoes are designed to encourage a neutral stance and give your toes plenty of room to stretch and spread which in turn boosts blood flow and optimal toe movement.

Along with ample arch support, the Arizona’s have a deep heel cup that helps distribute your weight more evenly and a lightweight EVA outsole that provides ample traction and shock-absorbing support. What’s more, the sandals have two adjustable buckles, so you can customize them to find the perfect fit.

Grab a pair of these Joanna Gaines-approved sandals before spring! (Photo: Getty/Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage and Zappos)

With smart details like that it makes sense that the timeless sandals are beloved by Joanna and other celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts and Miranda Kerr, in addition to thousands of happy shoppers. At Amazon alone, the summer-ready shoes have earned over 32,000 five-star ratings. And at Zappos, they have 1,600 rave reviews.

“My most favorite sandal ever. Extremely comfortable and looks good with everything,” raved one Zappos customer. “I love Birkenstock sandals; in particular, the Arizona soft footbed. You just can't go wrong with this shoe if you're looking for all day comfort and arch support,” added another.

Even people with foot ailments like bunions and plantar fasciitis sing the sandal's praises. “I always struggle with my feet hurting and have plantar fasciitis. I finally broke down and bought these and I will never wear anything else! My feet don’t hurt at all,” wrote one fan.

Perhaps best of all is the sizing, the unisex shoes range in size from 4 to 12.5 in women’s and 6 to 13.5 in men’s. And they even come in narrow and regular sizes. There are a variety of colors to choose from and prices start at $100 — which may seem like a lot for a pair of sandals but the fact that they are super versatile and will never go out of style makes them well worth the cost!

Snag a pair for yourself at Amazon, Zappos or Nordstrom before the warmer weather arrives!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.