Joan Collins sounds off on the Kardashians: 'There's an awful lot of surgery there'

Joan Collins isn't holding back.

The Dynasty legend, 88, has no problem with sharing her opinions on Hollywood's plentiful amount of plastic surgery. In a new interview ahead of her new memoir, My Unapologetic Diaries, Collins discusses everyone from the Kardashian family to former co-star Linda Evans.

Collins admitted she frequently gossips about the extensive plastic surgery in Hollywood.

"We all talk about it. Have you ever been in a hairdressers? The Kardashians, for instance," Collins told the Daily Mail. "Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don't want to be rude about her children, but there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it, as I'm sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists."

Collins also spoke about her former Dynasty co-star Evans, with whom she's had a tempestuous relationship over the years.

"Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?" she responded when asked about her book's references to Evans's appearance. "Every one of the other actors was saying, 'What do you think she had done?'"

Collins doesn't hold back when it comes to looks.

"Am I the only one who thinks there's an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous. I'm sorry," she continued. "And if people want to go round looking like that I'm going to laugh at it."

Collins also had plenty to say about Sophia Loren's teeth, which she said "look like they have been carved out of ivory."

"She's still alive. But it's not as if we're bosom buddies and she's never going to speak to me again," said Collins. "And it's true!"

Still, the British star isn't that concerned with falling subject to "cancel culture."

"The thing is, you can't say anything these days without being canceled," she said. "What am I allowed to say?"

Collins is no stranger to sharing her opinion. Back in 2019, she said that people who wear jeans and T-shirts are "tragic."

"I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore," Collins told Vogue, Yahoo Life previously reported. "If you do, then people stare at you, or make cutting remarks… Well, maybe not cutting, but they’ll say something like, ‘Oh, look at you! You're all dressed up.’ I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.”

