JJJJound and New Balance Reveal 2002R "Storm Blue" Collab

JJJJound and New Balance are joining forces once again, this time taking over the chunky 2002R silhouette. Off the back of previous collaborations starring the 990V3 and 991, the newest team-up sees both brands readying for the Fall/Winter 2023 season ahead with another minimal design, dubbed "Storm Blue."

Merging together a varying range of tonal blue hues, the sneaker features black "N" branding at each side, plus black piping across its ankle, paired with off-white laces and co-branding hits. A gray synthetic base is paired with suede and mesh overlays and JJJJound's signature text branding sits on its tongue.

Elsewhere, the N-Ergy-backed sole unit features a combination of white and off-white hues at the midsole, sat atop a bold black rubber outsole.

Take a closer look at the JJJJound x New Balance 2002R "Storm Blue" above, set for release on October 26 at 12 pm EDT, exclusively via JJJJound and priced at $170 USD.

