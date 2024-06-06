JJ Johnson serves up 3 Southern-inspired recipes for summer

Chef, best-selling cookbook author and restaurateur JJ Johnson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make some of his favorite summertime recipes. He shows us how to make Creole spiced barbecue shrimp, classic red beans and rice with smoky sausage and a refreshing pineapple lemonade cocktail.

Creole Spiced Barbecue Shrimp by JJ Johnson

This is a summer favorite! You can even bring your cast iron pan outside and place it on the grill. You'll see the smoke coming off the pan while these beautiful large shrimp cook. It's what I call "summer in pan" — crack open the beer you love and cook with it. It's so easy to make while entertaining and everyone will be fighting over these shrimp.

JJ Johnson's Red Beans and Rice by JJ Johnson

My grandfather, who lived on Louisiana's Mississippi border, used to make a killer pot of hearty, spicy, comforting red beans and rice when I was a kid. It's said that red beans and rice was traditionally made every Monday in New Orleans households because it was a delicious way to start the week using the pork bone or ham left over from Sunday night's dinner. And Monday was typically laundry day, so this was an easy meal for hardworking women to put on the table.

The thick, creamy bean dish is packed with flavor from the smoked andouille sausages and ham hocks, as well as the Cajun holy trinity of bell pepper, celery and onion. As it's a dish that's revered in both Cajun and Creole cuisine, every aspect of a red beans and rice recipe's authenticity is bound to be scrutinized, down to whether you should serve the rice on top of the beans, the beans on top of the rice or the two side by side (I like to mix them together). High in protein, this dish makes a good main or side dish, and the beans go perfectly with simple fluffy white rice.

Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Ginger Lemonade by JJ Johnson

The pineapple ginger lemonade has been such a hit at my rice bowl shop, Fieldtrip, for years. At the new location at Atlantis in the Bahamas, folks will be able to spike it with their spirit of choice. It's a super refreshing and punchy lemonade that's versatile when transforming into a cocktail.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com