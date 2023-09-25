Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Make Rare Public Appearance At Hometown Peanut Festival

The former president, who entered hospice care in February, and his wife of 77 years made a surprise visit to the Plains Peanut Festival on Saturday.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made a surprise visit to the Plains Peanut Festival in Georgia on Saturday.

It marked the couple’s first public appearances since Jimmy, 98, entered hospice care and the news that Rosalynn, 96, had been diagnosed with dementia.

A video shared to social media (below) shows the Carters riding through the festival in the backseat of a black SUV. The pair, who have been enjoying their final days together at home in Plains, attended last year’s festival as well.

"We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch," The Carter Center wrote, nodding to the 39th president's favorite ice cream flavor.

Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99.



The Carters' grandchildren have offered sporadic updates on the couple since their patriarch announced his decision to forgo further medical intervention in February.

Now seven months into hospice care, Jimmy continues to defy the odds.

"These last several months have been surprising for all of us," Jason Carter, chairman of The Carter Center, told People earlier this month, "but it's been a real blessing."

The former first couple marked an incredible 77 years of marriage in July. They hold the record for the longest presidential marriage. Jimmy, who is now just a few days away from turning 99, became the oldest living former president in U.S. history in 2019.

“I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together,” their grandson, Josh, told People in August. "They are still holding hands. It's just amazing."

With the former president's October 1st birthday fast approaching, the center is asking the public to share messages and well wishes to be featured in a “digital mosaic for President Carter, his family, and communities around the world to enjoy.”

For more information and to submit a birthday message to the President Carter, visit cartercenter.org.



