Jimmy Kimmel Blasts GOP Health Care Bill: 'I'm Politicizing My Son's Health Problems Because I Have to'

Jimmy Kimmel is unleashing his inner papa bear.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 49, addressed the Republican health care bill introduced by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy — who previously appeared on his show in May.

Kimmel, whose 4-month-old son Billy needed open heart surgery three days after his birth in April, claimed the senator “wasn’t very honest” when he appeared on the show and promised those like his son would be able to get the coverage they needed.

“It seemed like he was being honest,” Kimmel said. “He got a lot of credit and attention for coming off like a rare, reasonable voice in the Republican Party when it came to healthcare, for something that he called… the Jimmy Kimmel test.”

“This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face,” Kimmel continued.

The late night host addressed how the new Republican health care bill wouldn’t serve in the public’s best interest, saying at one point that the only people who would be able to afford health care would be those named “Jimmy Kimmel” rather than those with or low or even average incomes.



“Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to,” Kimmel said to a round of cheers and applause.



“My family has health insurance we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do,” he continued. “So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away.”

Sen. Cassidy — who co-authored the bill with Sen. Lindsey Graham — had argued that his Obamacare repeal bill would mean Americans with pre-existing conditions like the host’s son would not be blocked from getting health insurance.

However, as Kimmel argued on Tuesday night, while the bills says those with pre-existing conditions cannot be blocked from getting insurance it allows states to get waivers to vary premiums based on someone’s health — so the premiums would like be unaffordable.

Kimmel gave an update on Billy in August, telling The Hollywood Reporter that his son was “doing great.”