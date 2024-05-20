Jimmy Choo Names Princess Gauravi Kumari Ambassador for India





More from Footwear News





Princess Gauravi Kumari, a member of the Jaipur royal family, has been named brand ambassador for Jimmy Choo in India.

The young royal is the cofounder of the PDKF store in Jaipur, which highlights the work of women who work with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, founded by the young princess’ mother. (All of the proceeds from the store go to the organization.)

“We are thrilled to welcome Princess Gauravi Kumari into the Jimmy Choo family. Her influence and vision resonate with our brand ethos of blending tradition with contemporary point of view.” said Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi.

Princess Gauravi Kumari for Jimmy Choo

“I feel incredibly excited and honored to be joining forces with a dynamic brand such as Jimmy Choo as a brand ambassador in India. I have always admired their take on refined glamor and timeless elegance. I am certain this partnership will resonate [with] our shared ethos and values,” said Kumari.

Jimmy Choo has been doubling down on the Indian market.

Last week, the brand hosted a cocktail party in London to celebrate Vogue India’s May-June issue starring “Bridgerton” actor Simone Ashley.

Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi

In November 2023, the brand hosted an event to showcase the talent of India, including Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango, Gaurav Gupta and Akshat Bansal of Bloni Atelier.

The luxury footwear and accessories brand has opened two boutiques in Mumbai.

India, the world’s most populous country, is on track to become luxury‘s next frontier, according to a recent report from Barclays.

Despite its small base — India only accounts for around 2 percent of global luxury sales — Barclays estimates the market will quickly grow at an annual rate of 15 to 25 percent for the next seven years to reach between 23 billion euros and 38 billion euros, driven by a rising middle class.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.