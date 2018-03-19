Jim Carrey under fire over ‘White House press secretary’ painting

Actor Jim Carrey is being criticised on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The comedian tweeted an image of painting with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Some Twitter users accused The Mask star Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of the term “Christian”.

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirmed the artwork is his painting, but would not confirm whether the image is of Sanders.

The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.