JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. and to Mexico Starting at Just $34

JetBlue is helping leaf peepers and holiday travelers alike with flight deals starting at just $34 to do it.

The sale, which must be booked by Sept. 28, is available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Oct. 10 through Dec. 13, according to JetBlue. The sale is valid for the lowest available fare, and has blackout dates from Nov. 16 through Nov. 27.

The sale may also have other day of week restrictions, which can vary by route.

“Eyeing autumn travel?” JetBlue wrote in a Facebook post. “Lock in savings on flights and vacation packages.”

Fly between New York City and Boston starting at just $34 each way, or for just $39 each way, travelers can fly between Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, between Boston and Washington D.C., between Charleston and Fort Lauderdale, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, between Los Angeles and Seattle, and more.

Travelers can also escape the rapidly dropping temperatures and jet off to Mexico with flights starting at just $104 one-way for flights to Cancun from Fort Lauderdale, for flights to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles, and for flights to San José del Cabo from Los Angeles. For just $109 one-way, travelers can fly down to Montego Bay, Jamaica, from Fort Lauderdale, or fly to Nassau, Bahamas, from New York City for just $99 one-way.

JetBlue is also offering deals on JetBlue Vacations trips. Travelers can escape to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, for example, with a round trip flight and 2-night hotel deal starting at just $94 per person.

Travelers who book a Blue Basic fare should note they are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag with them unless they are members of JetBlue’s Mosaic loyalty program, which the company has overhauled. This week, JetBlue also welcomed Delta Air Lines status holders with a new loyalty matching program after Delta changed how passengers can earn status for next year.

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.