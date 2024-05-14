Jet-setting crawfish travels through New Orleans airport and beyond

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans girl who loves crawfish is going viral with a new video of her live crawfish traveling on a plane from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Madison, known on social media as “Crawfish Girl,” talked about her high-flying crawfish’s adventures in the sky.

This little crawfish is taking a trip and not to a boiling pot.

“I mean the crawfish had a once in a lifetime experience going across the country flying economy,” she said.

New Orleans’ very own social media “Crawfish Girl” is going viral with her latest jet-setting crawfish video.

“46 million views and counting in a week,” she said.

Madison took her crawfish, whom she affectionately calls “Linda,” to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. You see little “Linda” wearing pink sunglasses in the video which is captioned, “There’s no way,” but there was a way.

“You can bring seafood through TSA, raw or cooked, they don’t discriminate. This one I’d consider an emotional support bug,” she said.

Other travelers weren’t bugged by this mudbug.

“People loved it. The girl next to me said that ‘Linda’ was a baddie craw with a baddie friend,” she said.

It’s not easy traveling out of the Big Easy with a crawfish.

“They are always losing their glasses, womp womp,” she said.

It is clear to see that this crawfish is part of a bigger crawfish cause, especially after a tough season with the recent drought.

“Campaigning to make crawfish more affordable,” she said.

After this little crawfish’s little summer adventure, it is now time to live like the other crawfish.

“It is in a local canal now,” she said.

But we bet this mudbug gets that travel bug again.

“Crawfish Girl” is now officially trademarked, and she’ll be launching products soon.

