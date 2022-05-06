Jessica Simpson rocks same Gucci pencil skirt she wore 19 years ago: ‘Remember this?’

Jessica Simpson posted an Instagram photo of herself still rocking a 19-year-old Gucci skirt. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jessica Simpson is not a one-and-done wearer.

The 41-year-old posted a sunny photo of herself rocking a shin-grazing black Gucci pencil skirt that is older than her kids.

"Fun fact," she wrote in the caption, "I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn."

She finished the look with a cropped black blazer, white tank top and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Her signature blonde tresses looked beach-ready, styled in tousled waves, and she topped everything off with a Barbie-pink lip shade.

In the caption, Jessica referred to herself as a "hoarder" for holding on to the luxury skirt for nearly two decades, but fans loved the throwback moment.

"You look just as fabulous as you did back then love you watch all your interviews on YouTube all the time LOVE U," wrote one user.

"And, you are still rockin it girl!" read another.

The mom of three has been vocal in the past about her journey with weight fluctuation, stating that she has lost 100 pounds three separate times, following each of her pregnancies, and crediting "determined patience" for her latest weight loss milestone.

"Well, it took three years. I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I've done it, there's easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it's impossible. So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal," she said during an appearance on The Real.

Simpson added, "I definitely gain weight, a lot of weight, in my pregnancies," nothing that while she's found pregnancy to be an amazing experience, it's also taken quite a toll on her body. "I celebrate pregnancy," she said, "but this last pregnancy was really hard for me."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.