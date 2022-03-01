Jessica Simpson reveals how 'being underestimated' became her 'superpower': 'I do like catching people off guard'

Jessica Simpson talks about the power of being underestimated. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson is letting people know that she's in on the joke, as she reflects on her career as a singer turned reality TV star turned fashion mogul, sharing that "being underestimated is the superpower."

The 41-year-old talked to Entrepreneur about her journey as a businesswoman, noting that public perception was a big part of her brand throughout the beginning of her career. But as she got older, she began to recognize the power in allowing everyone to think she was the "dumb blonde" that they believed her to be while she was plotting something bigger.

In her memoir Open Book, Simpson points to moments of her reality show, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, that gave audiences the idea that the young singer and personality wasn't destined to create her own empire. However, it was at that same time when she and her mother started to come up with the idea of building a namesake brand. And the misconceptions that people had of Simpson made the process that much more rewarding.

"I do like catching people off guard," she said of the moments where she gave audiences something to talk about. "That is one thing about me. I know how to say something that will drop a jaw."

Not only did that apply to the way that she entertained people, but it would also take affect as she launched the Jessica Simpson Collection.

"Being underestimated … it’s like a shield," Simpson said, noting that she was overlooked and not viewed as a threat. "It makes you want to soar over everyone. But really, it’s better to do it patiently. I play along in a way that I let people know I’m playing along."

While her strategy has worked out in the long run, Simpson noted that she was consistently made to feel like an underdog, especially as a female entrepreneur.

"So many men in suits have made me feel underestimated, at this point I just have to laugh, like, 'Oh, you need a hug,'" Simpson shared. "I can’t even think of one moment in particular because it’s happened my whole career. I was always the little girl who had to come in and sit with men in suits, you know? But now I get to wear the suit."

And despite people believing that the perception others had of her was her biggest obstacle, Simpson explained that she really had to work to get past the limitations that she was placing on herself.

"It’s a weird pressure that I freeze under, and it’s all these words in my head," she said. "I’m like, Ahh! I put a lot of pressure on myself, so I expect other people to hold me to a higher standard."

Ultimately, Simpson learned to cope with the pressure and "be present," which gave her room to evolve as a businesswoman. Even today, it's in her most unassuming moments that she's coming up with her brightest ideas.

"I’m quiet until I’m not," Simpson said, noting that her biggest learning has been to share any and all ideas that she has. "Being comfortable with saying something you’re not completely confident about is important. Just because you’re not confident doesn’t mean it’s not an amazing, bright idea."

She continued, "Don’t put too much pressure on yourself because it’s never make-or-break, you know? There’s always a way to make that break. Let time move a little slower so you learn and grow along the way. Then, by the time you get there, you’ll be ready."

