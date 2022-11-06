Jessica Simpson shares advice for her younger self as she wraps TV pilot based on her memoir: 'Be fearless'

Jessica Simpson reflects as she wraps the "Open Book" TV pilot. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson is reflecting on her past as she wraps the TV pilot for the show inspired by her 2020 memoir, Open Book.

On Saturday, the Dukes of Hazzard star, 42, shared an Instagram photo of herself with John Stamos and actress and musician Katelyn Tarver on the set of the Amazon Freevee TV pilot, in which Tarver is playing a pop star named Sadie Sparrow who collides with Stamos’ fading singer-songwriter. Though the show is not directly based on Simpson’s own life, Simpson — an executive producer on the project — used the moment to speak about her past.

Sharing that shooting the pilot was a “week of pure magic” that she will carry for a “lifetime,” Simpson wrote, “Going backwards in time of self discovery to 25yrs old has moments of intense emotional vulnerability.”

“Hot dang I knew next to nothin’ way back when, but I was ready for the discovery even inside my shyness and innocence,” the “Public Affair” singer continued. “On the EP side of watching someone else, @katelyntarver, play your younger self come of age there is no way to not feel certain things all over again as if it were yesterday. You know when people ask the question, what advice would you give your younger self? Well, for me that answer changed this last week from ‘you are beautiful and enough’ into ‘SADDLE UP BUTTERCUP! BE FEARLESS LADY.’”

She also applauded Stamos, who “dominated” the role of Butch, teasing fans, “Just ya’ll wait…”

Simpson’s memoir details many difficult subjects from the pop star’s past, including her experiences with sexual abuse and addiction to alcohol and pills. She also chronicled past relationships with stars like ex-husband Nick Lachey and former boyfriend John Mayer. She also explained the pain of being judged by the public on her body.

In a 2020 interview with People about the release of the book, she said, “It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself. I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people.”

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.