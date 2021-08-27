Jessica Simpson, 41, looks ‘gorgeous’ in leopard print dress on date night: ‘Happy wife. Happy life’

Jessica Simpson is serving!

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer and entrepreneur shared a photo of her date night look, which consisted of a leopard print corset-style midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana and gold platform heels. Husband Eric Johnson looked just as fashionable in a tailored suit paired with a blue shirt and patterned tie.

"Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it’s date night," Simpson captioned the post.

Simpson also shared a solo pic wearing the same dress, captioning it with a lyric from the Three's Company theme song, "Come and Knock On My Door."

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the pair's fashionable ensembles.

"You guys look fabulous!!" a fan wrote.

"GOALS AF," someone said.

"Omg STOP IT RIGHT NOW!!!! No one is allowed to look this good!!!!," a commenter added.

"Such a gorgeous couple!" another person continued.

In May, the happy couple, who share three children, celebrated their 11-year anniversary, though the pair has been married for seven years. Simpson marked the occasion with a heartfelt caption paying tribute to their "unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE."

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day," she continued. "I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time. Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden...expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved. Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us- as is and forevermore."