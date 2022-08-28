Jessica Simpson rocks Daisy Dukes in new selfie

Jessica Simpson (pictured at the 2005 premiere of The Dukes of Hazzard, is back in her Daisy Dukes. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MA/JK)

It's been 17 years since Jessica Simpson played Daisy Duke in 2005's big-screen adaptation of The Dukes of Hazzard, but she just can't quit those cut-off jean shorts.

The 42-year-old fashion mogul and pop star is wearing distressed Daisy Dukes — a.k.a. the ultra-short denim bottoms associated with her former character — paired with a coral pink bandeau top, oversized sunglasses and gold and turquoise statement jewelry in her latest selfie. Leaning against a door featuring multicolored glass tiles, Simpson joked, "When you see a door this foxy, ya take a selfie."

Fellow '00s A-lister Paris Hilton was among those responding to the sassy pose with a series of flame emojis.

While the mom of three enjoys revisiting the trends of her youth, she's all about embracing aging, too. Last month the singer marked her 42nd birthday with a heartfelt post reflecting on the journey that got her there.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades," she wrote.

"Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently," she continued.

